Severe Weather Statement issued for Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Adams County in south central Pennsylvania South central Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania West central York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mount Holly Springs to Pine Grove Furnace, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Aspers, Pine Grove Furnace, Biglerville, York Springs, Heidlersburg, Bendersville, Franklintown, Wellsville and Idaville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO