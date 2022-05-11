ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Challenged Sports Exchange back on fields after COVID shutdown

By Dave Walls
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After a two year stop in activities, athletes in the Challenged Sports Exchange were back on the fields at Peaks View Park to get back to doing what they do best. Have fun!. For more than 30 years, the Challenged Sports...

WSET

#7 Lynchburg baseball eliminated from ODAC tournament in semis by Roanoke

HIGH POINT, N.C. — University of Lynchburg baseball's quest for a second-straight conference championship ended Saturday evening to the bitter tune of a 2-1 extra-inning loss to Roanoke at Truist Point. Jack Bachmore made the start and delivered 7 1/3 innings of one-run baseball. Cameron Lane tallied Lynchburg's only...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Liberty softball repeats as ASUN champs with 9-0 rout of UNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WSET) — If there was a sliver of doubt in any ASUN Softball fan, the Liberty Flames quickly erased that in Saturday's conference final. For a second straight day, the Flames jumped on North Florida early, and ended the game with the run rule, 9-0 in 5 innings, to repeat as ASUN conference champions, and earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSET

Liberty softball cruises to ASUN Championship game, 9-1, over Ospreys

Top-seeded Liberty built an 8-0 lead over No. 3 seed North Florida on Friday, earning a spot in the 2022 ASUN Softball Championship final with a 9-1, six-inning win at UNF Softball Complex. Liberty (42-16) advances to tomorrow’s final, which is scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch. UNF (41-16)...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

#2 Virginia Tech softball stumbles in ACC softball semis

The No. 2 Virginia Tech Hokies fell 4-1 to the No. 15 Clemson Tigers in the semifinals of the ACC Championship on Friday afternoon. Freshman Emma Lemley (15-5) got the ball to start for Virginia Tech (41-7) and took the loss. The right-hander went seven innings, giving up four runs on five hits, allowing two walks and striking out six.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Local
Virginia Health
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Sports
Lynchburg, VA
Health
WSET

Sweet Briar College celebrates 113th Commencement

AMHERST, Va, (WSET) — It was a special day for seniors at Sweet Briar College. The college’s 113th annual commencement was Saturday morning. This was an exciting day for graduates and they’re looking forward to what’s to come. 81 graduates were in the class of 2022.
SWEET BRIAR, VA
WSET

Gov. Youngkin offers advice to grads at Virginia Tech commencement

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia Tech’s main commencement ceremony was held in Lane Stadium. Governor Glenn Youngkin continued Virginia Tech’s tradition of having the new Virginia Governor speak to graduates at their commencement. An estimated 20,000 people filled...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

World record fallfish caught from Virginia’s Cowpasture River

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record […]
RICHMOND, VA
#Covid#Volunteers#Wset#Appomattox Raiders
WSET

Liberty University student graduates with 3 degrees after overcoming cancerous tumor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University student graduated last Friday -- just a few short years after not knowing if he’d live past his first semester. "I really started feeling pain in my stomach. I didn't really know what it was. I was only 18. My first guess was probably like a workout injury or something really minimal. So, I kind of pushed that to the side. But the pain kind of lingered on for a few more days and never really went away, and never really experienced something like that before," said David Walker.
LYNCHBURG, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia announces plans for new expressway connection

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of a planned $147 million highway project that will connect Welch to the Coalfields Expressway.The five-mile stretch of highway is expected to be completed in 2026."This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all," Justice said in a media release. "We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long."Justice announced Friday that Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, won the bid to build the new highway.The governor's office said plans are in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.The four-lane Coalfields Expressway that runs from Raleigh County to Wyoming County opened in 2020.
WELCH, WV
WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: Farewell WAVY!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The time passed by in the blink of an eye! It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. I’m leaving today with confidence that I am prepared for whatever the future has to offer. I can say that interning at WAVY has been...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WSET

Charles Billingsley debuts new album to Lynchburg crowd

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Fans piled into the Academy Center of the Arts Historic Theatre Friday night to see Charles Billingsley perform. Billingsley is a singer, songwriter, and worship leader, known for his uplifting, pop/rock-influenced sound. Along with recording, he has worked regularly as worship pastor at Thomas Road...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins for 540 area code

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Starting Saturday, seven digits won’t be enough to connect a call. You’ll need to dial 10 digits, including the area code. “Nobody’s phone number will change. If you have a 540 phone number, you will keep that,” said Ford Carson, Communications Specialist with the State Corporation Commission.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
Anita Durairaj

The highest point in Kentucky may be prone to collapse

Black Mountain in Kentucky is the tallest point in the state. Its summit elevation is 4,145 feet. The mountain peak is located in Harlan County in southeastern Kentucky. The peak is about 500 feet taller than any other mountain in Kentucky. The summit lies above the towns of Lynch, Kentucky and Applachia, Virgina.
KENTUCKY STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Another delay in skill games lawsuit

It will be another six months before a judge helps settle questions about skill games machines in Virginia. A Greensville County judge last weekend moved a scheduled May 18 hearing on a lawsuit back until November. When the suit was introduced earlier this year, the judge issued an injunction, which allowed skill games to continue operating until a final ruling was made. That injunction will be extended as well. That means skill games that were covered under the injunction will be able to operate in Virginia at least until November.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

