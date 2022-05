According to research published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, more than 86% of us are using too much salt. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends less than 2,300 milligrams (mg) per day or about 1 teaspoon of salt or sodium. The American Heart Association believes that number should be no more than 1,500 mg. While sodium is an essential nutrient to our body, it is needed in relatively small amounts to maintain a balance of body fluids and keep muscles and nerves running smoothly.

DICKSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO