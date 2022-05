The No. 2 Virginia Tech Hokies fell 4-1 to the No. 15 Clemson Tigers in the semifinals of the ACC Championship on Friday afternoon. Freshman Emma Lemley (15-5) got the ball to start for Virginia Tech (41-7) and took the loss. The right-hander went seven innings, giving up four runs on five hits, allowing two walks and striking out six.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO