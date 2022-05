On Tuesday, May 17th, Families Against Narcotics (FAN), a grassroots nonprofit organization based in Macomb County, will launch a brand-new chapter in Marquette County. FAN—a community-based program for those seeking recovery from substance use disorder, those in recovery, family members affected by addiction, and community supporters—is thrilled to be able to expand its coverage and help strengthen the network of recovery families in the Upper Peninsula.

