Neenah holds off Wausau Wolfpack girls lacrosse by one goal

Wausau Wolfpack sophomore Brooke Schaefer (14) eludes Neenah defenders during a girls lacrosse game on Tuesday at Wausau West High School. Neenah won, 9-8. (Submitted photo)

For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team dropped another close contest on Tuesday night in their first home game of the season.

The Wolfpack lost by a single goal to the Neenah Rockets 9-8 in the game played at Wausau West High School. This is the third game in the last five in which the Wolfpack has lost by a single tally.

Neenah jumped out to a quick 2-0 start on goals by junior Erica Llewellyn and senior Lauren Wilharm. The Wolfpack rallied to tie the game at 2-2 with 10 minutes left in the half on goals from senior Nora Imhoff and freshman Teagan Lindman.

Neenah and Wausau exchanged goals before a penalty goal in the final minutes of the first half gave Neenah a 4-3 halftime advantage.

Two quick goals in the first minute of the second half by junior Lily Sann and senior Lauryn Wimmer gave the Wolfpack a 5-4 advantage, but a pair of goals by Neenah senior Maddie Hart gave the lead back to Neenah.

Neenah extended their lead to 7-5 before senior Nora Imhoff scored a pair of goals for the Wolfpack to tie the game at 7-7. A pair of Neenah goals by freshman Brooke Kottwitz and Wilharm built a two-goal lead late.

A goal by sophomore Brooke Schaefer inside of the last four minutes pulled the Wolfpack within a goal, but junior goalie Ally Schmidli denied a pair of late shots by Wausau to secure the win for the Rockets.

Sophomore Brooke Schaefer had two goals for the Wolfpack and Imhoff scored three goals in the game.

“We’re going to work really hard in practice this week,” said Wimmer, who also added two assists in the game. “We want to really bring it against the next team and hopefully come out with a win.”

The Wolfpack’s record is now 5-6 with a 1-2 mark in the Bay Valley Conference.

The Wolfpack will host De Pere for their team’s Senior Night on Tuesday, May 17. The game will be played at 7 p.m. at Thom Field in Wausau.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Ruppel Chiropractic, Surgical Associates, Turf MDs and WW Self Storage/STW Enterprises, at the Howler level by Kwik Trip and at the Lone Wolf level by Polito’s Pizza of Wausau. These sponsors help fund travel expenses, equipment, coaches salaries and facility time. For more information about this fundraising effort for the team, contact Alison Howrey at 715-218-2172 or aehowrey@gmail.com.