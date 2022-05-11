ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Neenah holds off Wausau Wolfpack girls lacrosse by one goal

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QiEud_0fZvlMhX00
Wausau Wolfpack sophomore Brooke Schaefer (14) eludes Neenah defenders during a girls lacrosse game on Tuesday at Wausau West High School. Neenah won, 9-8. (Submitted photo)

For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team dropped another close contest on Tuesday night in their first home game of the season.

The Wolfpack lost by a single goal to the Neenah Rockets 9-8 in the game played at Wausau West High School. This is the third game in the last five in which the Wolfpack has lost by a single tally.

Neenah jumped out to a quick 2-0 start on goals by junior Erica Llewellyn and senior Lauren Wilharm. The Wolfpack rallied to tie the game at 2-2 with 10 minutes left in the half on goals from senior Nora Imhoff and freshman Teagan Lindman.

Neenah and Wausau exchanged goals before a penalty goal in the final minutes of the first half gave Neenah a 4-3 halftime advantage.

Two quick goals in the first minute of the second half by junior Lily Sann and senior Lauryn Wimmer gave the Wolfpack a 5-4 advantage, but a pair of goals by Neenah senior Maddie Hart gave the lead back to Neenah.

Neenah extended their lead to 7-5 before senior Nora Imhoff scored a pair of goals for the Wolfpack to tie the game at 7-7. A pair of Neenah goals by freshman Brooke Kottwitz and Wilharm built a two-goal lead late.

A goal by sophomore Brooke Schaefer inside of the last four minutes pulled the Wolfpack within a goal, but junior goalie Ally Schmidli denied a pair of late shots by Wausau to secure the win for the Rockets.

Sophomore Brooke Schaefer had two goals for the Wolfpack and Imhoff scored three goals in the game.

“We’re going to work really hard in practice this week,” said Wimmer, who also added two assists in the game. “We want to really bring it against the next team and hopefully come out with a win.”

The Wolfpack’s record is now 5-6 with a 1-2 mark in the Bay Valley Conference.

The Wolfpack will host De Pere for their team’s Senior Night on Tuesday, May 17. The game will be played at 7 p.m. at Thom Field in Wausau.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Ruppel Chiropractic, Surgical Associates, Turf MDs and WW Self Storage/STW Enterprises, at the Howler level by Kwik Trip and at the Lone Wolf level by Polito’s Pizza of Wausau. These sponsors help fund travel expenses, equipment, coaches salaries and facility time. For more information about this fundraising effort for the team, contact Alison Howrey at 715-218-2172 or aehowrey@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau East boys tennis tops Wisconsin Rapids

WAUSAU – Wausau East won two contested singles matches and two others by forfeit to defeat Wisconsin Rapids 4-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys tennis dual on Thursday at East High School. Teddy Schlindwein (No. 1) and Brett Kohl (No. 2) won singles matches for East. The Lumberjacks...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Williams has 27, Celtics make 22 3s in Game 7 rout of Bucks

BOSTON (AP) — Grant Williams scored a career-high 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers, Jayson Tatum added 23 and the Boston Celtics set a Game 7 record with 22 3-pointers to eliminate the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Boston will face top-seeded...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Neenah, WI
Neenah, WI
Sports
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
City
De Pere, WI
WausauPilot

Fire danger ‘near critical’ in Wausau, northwest Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger in the Wausau area and across northwest Wisconsin. Dry and breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, are creating near-critical fire conditions today, especially in the northwest. High wind gusts may be possible.
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries May 13, 2022

Bernard “Bernie” C. Knippel, 83, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, with his family at his side. Bernie was born in Wausau on August 24, 1938, to the late Bernard and Adeline (Severson) Knippel. Bernie’s dad died when he was a young boy, and his mother later married Frank Duskey. On March 16, 1974, Bernie married the love of his life, and best friend, Geraldine “Gerri” Greive.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Tatum’s huge effort helps Celtics win 108-95 to force Game 7

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jayson Tatum wouldn’t let it happen again. With the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks attempting to complete a fourth-quarter comeback for the second straight game and close out their Eastern Conference semifinal, Tatum made sure the Boston Celtics instead kept their season alive and forced a decisive seventh game.
BOSTON, MA
WausauPilot

Giant mural in downtown Milwaukee celebrates Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is featured in a mural that will give the two-time NBA MVP a larger-than-life presence over downtown Milwaukee all year long. The mural is 53½ feet high and 56½ feet wide, covering the side of a three-story building. It shows the back of Antetokounmpo in a Milwaukee Bucks jersey with his hands on his hips.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inside Lacrosse#Wausau West High School#Rockets
WausauPilot

Wong leads Brewers to 7-3 win over the Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Kolten Wong homered, singled and had three walks to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 7-3 on Sunday. Playing in his 1,000th major league game, Wong also stole two bases for the Brewers, who finished 4-5 on their nine game road trip. “Super humbling,”...
WausauPilot

Pair of 7s: Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns happy to be home

PHOENIX (AP) — The NBA’s long regular season can be tedious, but make no mistake, it matters. Just ask the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns — two teams who have home-court advantage in Game 7 of their respective second-round NBA playoff series on Sunday thanks to superior regular-season records.
BOSTON, MA
WausauPilot

National EMS Week: Aspirus honors Wisconsin’s rich EMS history

Each year in May, a week is set aside to recognize the lifesaving work that EMTs, paramedics and first responders do every day in our communities. National EMS Week, May 15 through May 21 this year and has been nationally celebrated since 1974, but Aspirus’ connection to EMS roots goes back even further.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

DNR Confirms Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received confirmation last week that three wild red fox kits tested positive for a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that is currently affecting domestic and wild bird populations in North America. These cases represent the first detections of HPAI in wild Wisconsin mammals. Similar cases have been confirmed in foxes from Minnesota, Michigan, Ontario, Canada and Europe.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Aguilar, Soler, Anderson homer in Marlins’ win over Brewers

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Aguilar, Jorge Soler and Brian Anderson homered, and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-3 Saturday night. Miami starter Trevor Rogers pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Rogers (2-4) allowed five hits, struck out eight and hit a batter. A day after...
WausauPilot

Master Gardener Plant Sale returns to Wausau

After a two-year hiatus, the North Central Wisconsin Master Gardener Plant Sale returned to Wausau Saturday at Marathon Park. Customers lined up early for the 7 a.m. start and the event, known by planting enthusiasts throughout the area, as the “unofficial start of summer planting,” was well attended.
WausauPilot

Opinion: Stop the committee mania in Wausau

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 12, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy