Public Safety

Brother of missing Anthony Stammers desperate for news 10 years on

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brother of a man who has been missing for nearly 10 years said it would "mean everything" to his family to know he was OK. Anthony Stammers, who would now be 37, was last seen on 27 May 2012 at his parents' house in Colchester, Essex. James Stammers,...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Joseph Day: Police find body in missing man search

Police officers searching for a missing man said they had found a body. Friends and family of Joseph Day, who was originally from New Zealand, raised the alarm as he had not been seen or heard from since Saturday evening. The disappearance of the TV cameraman, who was last seen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Harlow man found with £1m drugs haul in van jailed

A man found with cocaine and heroin with a street value of about £1m has been jailed for six years. Charlie Lancaster told officers "there is some stuff in there" when his van was stopped on the A13 at Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, on 22 February. Police said he claimed he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Missing Bristol teenager found and three men arrested

A 15-year-old girl who has been missing for 15 days has been found at an address in Bristol, police have said. Madison, also known as Maddie, was the subject of a large police search when she disappeared after leaving her house in the Southmead area on 26 April. Avon and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Three men released in missing girl inquiry

Police have released three men arrested in connection with a 15-year-old girl who went missing for 15 days. She was the subject of a large-scale police search when she disappeared after leaving her home on 26 April. Three men were arrested at the property in Bristol where she was found....
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Missing Person
BBC

Bristol burglar carves hole in door in £7,000 theft

A burglar carved a hole in a back door and made off with £7,000 worth of valuables, leaving a family "heartbroken". Aaron Barnes, 37, from Downend, Bristol, said the burglary took place while his wife was taking their child to school on Tuesday morning. He said his neighbours had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Woman charged, reportedly punched and kicked nurses at hospital

A Jerome woman was arrested in Idaho Falls after she reportedly punched and kicked nurses while being treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the hospital on March 29 to reports that Ashley Reasch, 34, was fighting with staff, screaming and yelling expletives in a room with children. According to the probable cause affidavit, Reasch kicked one nurse in the chest, then punched...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Public Safety
Twitter
Instagram
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Concern grows for missing 11-year-old twins

Police are searching for 11-year-old twins who have disappeared from their home.Gracie and Millie Bennett were reported missing shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday and both their family and police are concerned for their welfare.The sisters, from Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, are described as white, around 4ft 8in and of slim build. They both have straight, dark brown hair below their shoulders.Can you help?Officers are tonight (Tuesday) searching for two 11-year-old girls missing from their Mountsorrel home – and are appealing for public help to find them.Read more: https://t.co/LrcTFNjPau pic.twitter.com/3E4qy6t0oW— Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) May 10, 2022When last seen Millie was wearing a black...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wisconsin schoolgirl, 12, charged after off-duty cop knelt on her neck while breaking up fight

A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl, who was pictured on the ground as a Kenosha police officer working security at her middle school knelt on her neck, has been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the March incident.The events unfolded after the girl and another student got into a fight in the cafeteria of Lincoln Middle School. Kenosha Police Officer Shawn Guetschow, a four-year veteran of the force, was off duty and working part-time security at the school at the time; when he intervened to break up the fight, he attempted to restrain the 12-year-old and was captured on cellphone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...

