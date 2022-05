Garlic fries, garlic bread and garlic ice cream made up just some of the sights and smells at the first ever National Garlic Festival over the weekend. Taking place at the Fresno Fairgrounds, the festival kicked off Friday morning with a long line waiting to enter and pick from over 300 garlic-inspired foods being offered, as well as the various garlic-based products available to purchase.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO