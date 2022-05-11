Council: Pinion showed he could be police chief

Todd Pinion’s performance during almost four months as interim Decatur police chief led City Council members to agree to remove the interim label rather than hire either of two retired officers as chief, they said.

The council majority agreed in principle at Monday’s work session that Pinion is their choice. They instructed Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin to negotiate the employment terms, including salary and residency, with Pinion. The advertised pay range for the police chief's position was $88,487 to $134,644 annually.

Pending official approval, Pinion, 43, replaces Nate Allen, who resigned Jan. 25. A day later, Pinion was promoted to interim chief.

The council selected Pinion over two other finalists. Retired Capt. Chris Jones, 49, left the department in June after 26 years. Lt. James Buchli, 49, also retired last year after 24 years with the department.

Council members said they struggled with the decision, some not deciding to stick with Pinion until Monday.

“This is one of the toughest decisions we’ve made,” Councilman Hunter Pepper said. “Sometimes we make very unpopular decisions, but each candidate is overly qualified and would do well.”

Councilman Carlton McMasters said he chose Pinion because of his service as interim chief. This helped Pinion, a 17-year veteran with the department, overcome a short tenure on the command staff and a nervous interview for the promotion, the councilman said.

McMasters said he “has zero concerns” that, prior to becoming interim chief, Pinion had only been a captain since July.

“It was his body of work while he was interim chief,” McMasters said. “The city had the lowest crime rate in the first quarter (of the calendar year) that it’s had in 20 years. Employee morale is better. Most of the officers are happy.”

Council President Jacob Ladner said Pinion is his choice because he thinks “stability is important.” He acknowledged Pinion's stint as interim chief gave him an advantage.

“We got to see what he could do in (3 1/2 months), including dealing with an officer-involved shooting,” Ladner said.

Police officers were involved in a March 12 shootout in Trinity in which officers shot and killed a suspect in a home invasion. The home invasion occurred in Decatur and the shootout occurred after police chased the suspect in a stolen Jeep to Old Highway 24, near West Morgan Elementary School.

The councilmen said they received a lot of input from police officers and others interested in who would become the city’s top cop. They said all three finalists had supporters and detractors as people tried to influence the decision.

Councilman Kyle Pike said the messages he got from within the Police Department were that Pinion was doing well as interim chief, and this is why he put his support behind removing the interim label.

“I know morale has increased and the command staff and other city employees are really happy,” Pike said. “He had a great demeanor and he’s very level-headed.”

The council received a petition from 89 officers supporting Buchli coming back as chief from his part-time job as a student resource officer with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Pike and Ladner said the petition was sent early in the search process and only said the officers would support Buchli if hired.

“I had some officers who said they would have also signed a petition if Pinion’s name was on it,” Ladner said.

Pepper said he would support either Pinion or Buchli. He said he liked that Pinion said he would still work hard in the department even if he didn’t get the job.

“That shows courage and respect for the job,” Pepper said.

After the meeting, Pinion said he’s appreciative of the council for his selection.

“Words are hard right now, but I’m just thankful to be able to continue doing what we’ve been doing,” Pinion said. “I’ll try to continue leading this department in the direction it needs to go.”

One issue that will be addressed in the hiring negotiations is Pinion’s residency. A council resolution says the police chief must live within the city limits. Pinion said he lives 4,200 feet from the city limits, but he “will comply” and move to Decatur if required.

One of the requirements for becoming police chief is that he live in the city, McMasters said.

“Unless the ordinance changes, I would expect he will have to move,” Pike said.

Ladner has said he doesn’t support the residency requirement for police chief, fire chief and city clerk.

He said Tuesday he agreed last year to the residency requirement for the three positions as a compromise that allowed other directors to live outside the city.

Low morale and a short-handed Police Department were the two main issues that all three candidates talked about during the April 25 interviews. At the time, the department had 21 vacancies, 14 more than normal, and that number got up to 30 in December.

After hiring eight officers early this year, Pinion said Monday he has three more applicants who he hopes will join the force soon. All three are trained officers who would move from another department.

“We’ve also got a good number of candidates in the next hiring pool,” Pinion said.

Pinion said he believes the loss of employees was the result of numerous factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We really couldn’t pinpoint one specific thing as a cause for why this happened,” Pinion said. “We’re just trying to make this a good place to work.”

Pinion said he did make some changes in his time as interim chief “just trying to let my officers go back and work while supporting them through the tough times that we have. I’ve really tried to band us more together as a family.”

Councilman Billy Jackson did not offer an opinion on who he thinks should be the new police chief. He said after the meeting that he didn’t offer an opinion because he wasn’t able to attend the April 25 interviews.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.