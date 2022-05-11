Calhoun student achieves graduation dream despite age

Gayle Young often spoke of her frustration that she had never received a college diploma, so her daughter, Calhoun Community College Dean Donna Estill, got the process started without consulting mom. On Thursday, the 81-year-old will be able to say she’s a graduate.

At age 75, Young had the writing talent that would lead to an award two years later, but still something was missing.

“I kept telling Donna, ‘I wish I had gone; I wish had gone,’” Young said. “She had to listen to me lament over and over about not ever going to college.”

Estill then decided, after one of their daily phone conversations, to register her mother for classes and set up an appointment with an adviser.

“I knew she wouldn’t do it, so I did it for her,” Estill said.

Young said she was “absolutely terrified” when she found out what her daughter had done, mainly because it meant using a computer.

It took six years for Young to reach her goal, but she did so despite the COVID-19 pandemic, her fear of computers and her age. She will participate in Calhoun’s 2022 graduation at 6 p.m. Thursday when it's held in Huntsville's Von Braun Center for the first time.

According to Calhoun’s Office of Admissions, more than 1,480 students have qualified for graduation this year. Of that number, about 450 students plan to participate in this year’s ceremony, with names being added to the list daily.

The featured speaker will be Hartselle native Donna C. Coleman, chief executive officer of Aetos Systems Inc., a company she founded in 2007. Aetos is a products and services company with capabilities in IT systems, financial and business management, education, energy management and engineering services.

Young, a native of Clay and a 1958 graduate of Phillips High School, made an early choice of motherhood and a family over college and a career.

“That’s just the way in was in the ‘50s,” Young said. “Parents sent the brothers to college and the girls got married."

In her award-winning memoir, “Redbirds, Roses and Ghosts,” published at age 77, Young wrote she “dreamed of babies and the June Cleaver life.”

“I really didn’t want to go to college badly enough. I really wanted to stay home and have kids,” Young said.

Young said she thought it was important to be a stay-at-home mom, especially after she had Donna and her brother, but her husband didn’t agree.

“I wanted someone to take care of me, but he bugged me to get a job,” Young said.

Young later divorced her first husband, partly over the disagreement on whether she should work outside the home. She and her fourth husband, Larry Young, have now been married 30 years.

Young picked up writing in middle school and continued with it despite having four children and a job.

She started submitting her work to publishers and competitions during the 1990s and received numerous rejections before finally having some success. In 2019, her Redbirds memoir won a bronze award in the Foreword Reviews Indie Award.

“I met a lady at a writing conference. She liked it and her publisher did, too,” said Young, who plans to write another book after graduation.

Young said she admired her children as they attended college, especially her oldest daughter who worked her way up to a position at Calhoun.

And then Estill signed her up for classes. Young said her concern about using technology faded away as she realized she could keep up in her daily classes. She said she had used a computer, mainly for her writing, so she shouldn’t have been worried about the technical aspect.

Estill said her mom always loved learning and she pushed the children to go to college.

“A lot of times when we would talk about college, she would say she didn’t think she was smart enough,” Estill said.

Young said she always hoped she could do the college work.

“I always thought college-educated people were really much smarter than everyone else. They're not,” Young said.

Not a fan of math

With input from her mom, Estill said she initially signed her up for composition, humanities, social science, math and a general elective because of her interest in writing.

However, Young said she found she particularly enjoyed psychology. The one subject she doesn’t like is math.

“She said, ‘Do I have to take math?’” Estill said. “And, of course, I said she had to, but I knew she didn’t like it.”

Young said her favorite class was religion, mainly because of the instructor.

“When he did a lecture, he was loud and distinct enough I could understand every word and sometimes he was funny,” she said.

In addition to helping her mom find the right courses, Estill said it helped to be the dean because she could track how her mother was doing. Her mom’s input also gave her insight into how her instructors conducted the online classes and performed in teaching those classes.

“I found out what I already knew,” Estill said. “We’ve got some really good instructors who are willing to go out of their way and help their students.”

Young joked that she took online classes because she’s “too old to get up and go out” for in-person classes.

However, Young said the religion class showed her why an in-person class might be preferable to online classes. She said she hopes to take in-person classes in the future, possibly at a university.

Diploma time

Young looks forward to her dreams of graduation night and walking the stage finally coming true. She said she’s spoken before large groups so she’s not worried about the big crowd that will be at Thursday night’s graduation.

“I could always see Donna standing there in her cap and gown waiting on me up on the stage. She would hand me the diploma and I would leave,” Young said of her dream.

Other than finishing that pesky math class, Young's only worry is climbing the steps onto the stage where she can achieve that dream.

“There will be someone there to help you and the other graduates up the steps,” Estill told her mother.

“Good, and I’m not wearing high heels,” Young said in relief.