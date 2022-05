If you've never heard of a common poorwill, then I have exciting news for you — because it's arguably the cutest bird, and rescuers just saved one's life. According to a Facebook post from the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center (NCWC), someone recently dropped an injured poorwill off at the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program (RMRP) after they mistook it for a raptor.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO