Arizona softball is in the postseason once again, keeping its NCAA tournament streak alive since 1987, Mike Candrea’s second season as head coach. The Wildcats, in their first season with alum Caitlin Lowe as head coach, finished the regular season 33-20 overall and 8-16 in the Pac-12 — the worst conference record in the program’s history — but their resume was enough to get in after a nerve-wracking day.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO