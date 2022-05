ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Two female inmates at the Ashland County jail were treated for seizures believed to be caused by illegal drugs on Thursday morning. According to a release, inmates alerted officers to two inmates having seizures at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday. The two inmates were taken by squad to the hospital, with three other inmates being taken to the hospital where they were treated and returned to jail.

