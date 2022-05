LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. - The Strohman family returned to the shell of what was a beautiful Laguna Niguel home to get two things that firefighters managed to save. The family saw their home get destroyed by the Coastal Fire while watching FOX News' coverage of Wednesday's blaze. When they returned after the evacuation orders were lifted, the family was able to recover a U.S. flag and a 9/11 mug cup.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO