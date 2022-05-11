ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

First patient receives care at Mosaic Life Care's new cancer center

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care had it's first patient receive care at the new Mosaic Life Care Cancer Care on Monday. The hospital says Tiybet Erlendson received her final radiation treatment for breast cancer....

KYTV

Southwest Missouri Humane Society in need of foster parents for pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Peak kitten and puppy season is here in southwest Missouri. The Southwest Missouri Humane Society needs help with taking in pets. Katie Newcomb, Marketing Manager for the Southwest Missouri Humane Society, said being a foster parent for a cat or dog can quite literally save their lives. Newcomb said this time of year, many strays come in pregnant, and the humane society can’t hold every animal, sometimes having to make room in hallways and bathrooms.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Big changes coming for Heartland hospital

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is recruiting young people to learn about what it takes to become a police officer. RAW VIDEO: Interview with SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. SoutheastHEALTH announced the plan, called “Project Forward Vision,” on Thursday, May 12. Busy...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Buchanan County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department announced Friday that there have been 88 new COVID-19 cases in Buchanan County since May 8. The total number of cases for a two week trend is 148. The 14-day moving average is 10.57, and increase from 8.71 last Friday.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Local group gathers to advocate for women's rights

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local women's rights group gathered on Saturday morning in their efforts to support women's voting rights and the right to abortion. "Voting rights are extremely important," Persisterhood group member Elizabeth Sawin said. Persisterhood of St. Joseph held their annual spring tree walk, where they dedicated five...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Community grieves the death of Lafayette freshman

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lafayette High School community is grieving following the loss of a student on Friday. Lafayette's principal Dr. Ashly McGinnis confirmed the death of a freshman in a statement sent out to students and families Friday night. McGinnis said in the statement, "We have and will continue...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Wanted man in Johnson County

Nearly 14-hundred students graduated from Southeast Missouri State University today. Southern 7 Health Dept. has seen an increase in children with hepatitis recently. Recreational marijuana use could become legal in MO. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Recreational marijuana use could soon become legalized in the state of Missouri.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief honored for death in line of duty

Firefighters who died in the line of duty were honored in Kingdom City at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri Sunday Morning. Eight firefighters were recognized, including Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney. Gladney died in December 2021 while at the scene of an accident on I-70.
‘Seclusion kills’: Missouri lawmakers pass limits on hospital COVID visitor restrictions

Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, Missouri lawmakers sent to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk legislation that aims to ensure residents can access their family members in the face of visitor restrictions at hospitals. A House bill unanimously passed on the final day of the legislative session with 129 votes in support, and shortly after lawmakers […] The post ‘Seclusion kills’: Missouri lawmakers pass limits on hospital COVID visitor restrictions appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Sound the Alarm efforts in Elwood

(ELWOOD, Ks.) The Elwood Fire Department along with the American Red Cross were installing free smoke alarms for local families in Elwood Saturday morning. This is part of the national American Red Cross "Sound the Alarm" efforts to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 at-risk communities across the United States in May.
ELWOOD, KS
Part 3: Parents find similarities in the deaths of their kids in Washington & Madison counties Missouri & want answers.

The story of Jacob Kirkpatrick's death is another case swept under the rug by Sherriff Katy Mccutcheon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department. A man named Jacob Kirkpatrick is joining the already growing list of inconsistent & false autopsies. Madison County wrote his death off as an overdose/accident. Depending on what paragraph you read in the autopsy conclusion report, it could be either. The problem is it was neither. I was able to gain an exclusive interview with his mother, Kelly.
MISSOURI STATE
James "Nick" Nicholas Collier Jr., 70

James "Nick" Nicholas Collier Jr. 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday May 12, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born September 25, 1951 in Tampa, Florida. He graduated from Central Class of 1970. Nick retired from Union Pacific Railroad as a Switchman after 21 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and hanging around the campfire. Nick and Linda were the camping host for many years at the Lewis and Clark State Park. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Collier, granddaughter, Lacy Kretzer, father, James Nicholas Collier Sr., mother, Joyce Quinn, and brother, Vince Collier. Survivors include; daughter, Kelly Murphy, Danny (Connie) Murphy, daughter, Stacy (Tommy) Simpson, and Jeannie (Phillip) Salcedo all of St. Joseph, MO. 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren & one on the way, sister, Diane (Joe) Sims, brothers, Johnny Collier, brother, Chris Collier, half brothers, Donnie Quinn, Tommy (Pat) Pigeon, , as well as several, nieces and nephews. Graveside memorial services 2:00 PM Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Lung Association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
John Anthony Leonardo, 87

John Anthony Leonardo, 87, of Cameron, passed away May 12, 2022. He was born January 10, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Anthony and Frankie (Wayman) Leonardo. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School. John was a United States Navy Veteran, later returning home where he became a police officer for the city of St. Joseph, and a Missouri State Highway Patrolman with Troop H., until retiring.
CAMERON, MO
New MO initiative could help legalize recreational marijuana use

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a chance recreational marijuana use could be legalized in Missouri. Local dispensary managers says the legalization could be a gateway to helping more people. Inside Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Manager Sara Gunther-Jackson only sells to medical users. If Missouri voters legalize recreational...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes

BENTON, Co. (KMIZ) Multiple people were seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes on Saturday. Benton County A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash. 45-year-old Corey Wheeler was driving along Macks Camp Ave. on Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle. He then overcorrected and overturned. Wheeler was seriously hurt The post Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BENTON COUNTY, MO

