First patient receives care at Mosaic Life Care's new cancer center

James "Nick" Nicholas Collier Jr. 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday May 12, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born September 25, 1951 in Tampa, Florida. He graduated from Central Class of 1970. Nick retired from Union Pacific Railroad as a Switchman after 21 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and hanging around the campfire. Nick and Linda were the camping host for many years at the Lewis and Clark State Park. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Collier, granddaughter, Lacy Kretzer, father, James Nicholas Collier Sr., mother, Joyce Quinn, and brother, Vince Collier. Survivors include; daughter, Kelly Murphy, Danny (Connie) Murphy, daughter, Stacy (Tommy) Simpson, and Jeannie (Phillip) Salcedo all of St. Joseph, MO. 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren & one on the way, sister, Diane (Joe) Sims, brothers, Johnny Collier, brother, Chris Collier, half brothers, Donnie Quinn, Tommy (Pat) Pigeon, , as well as several, nieces and nephews. Graveside memorial services 2:00 PM Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Lung Association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO