Downtown TIF revenue likely to drop

House Bill 8, passed this year in Frankfort to lower the state’s income tax rate, will decrease the amount of money Owensboro gets back from the state to pay for downtown improvements.

City commissioners learned Tuesday that, beginning in 2024, the downtown Tax Incremental Financing District is expected receive about $108,000 less in income tax revenue the state returns to the city.

Owensboro finance director Angela Waninger said the city has payments to make in the downtown TIF area, so it will have to make up for the lost funds by taking money out of the city’s general fund.

While the city won’t feel that loss until 2024, it is already spending more dollars on the downtown TIF due to lost economic activity and delays in bringing new downtown projects to fruition.

Waninger said the loss of Alorica employees downtown and delays in other activity in the TIF area causes the city to pay more for debt service.

A TIF district captures some state tax revenue generated within the district and distributes it back to the local community to pay for public improvements within the district. The city has two TIF districts, downtown and in the Gateway Commons area of Kentucky 54.

The current state income tax rate is 5%, but House Bill 8 decreases it to 4.5% in January, if certain conditions are met at the state level. The law would lower the income tax rate by a half-% each year, as long as the law’s conditions are met.

Casey Bolton, a partner with the Lexington firm of Commonwealth Economics, told commissioners that the downtown TIF relies heavily on income taxes for revenue.

In 2020, the city received $411,349 in income taxes collected in the downtown TIF. If the income tax rate falls to 4.5%, the city would receive $303,439 back from TIF in 2024, a loss of about $107,910. That estimate is based on 2020 activity downtown, Waninger said.

The city is already using general fund dollars to cover payments for improvements in the downtown TIF. Last year, the city put $572,000 in general fund dollars to cover debt service not covered by TIF dollars.

In the new fiscal year starting in July, the city has budgeted $741,000 out of its coffers to cover debt service downtown.

“We were hopeful the TIF would be able to (cover) debt service,” Waninger said.

Income tax revenue is lower than anticipated “because of the delay in the third hotel, because of Alorica leaving and because of the pandemic,” Waninger said after the meeting.

Each half-percentage point reduction in the tax rate would further reduce the amount the city receives back from the state, Waninger said.

Future growth downtown is still anticipated. The TIF will bring in more net tax revenue when Big Rivers Electric Corp.’s downtown headquarters is complete and when the $50-million-plus Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, the attached six-story, 79-unit Brio Apartment Homes and a 245-vehicle parking garage are completed, Waninger said.

Mayor Tom Watson said he has been in contact with local legislators about amending the bill to reduce the impact on TIF districts.

“We have been lobbying on behalf of our opinion” on the impact, Watson said. “I’m hopeful there is going to be an amendment in the short (legislative) session” that begins in January.

