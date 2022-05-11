ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

28th annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade returns July 4

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNayY_0fZvaSe200

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown to summer is already underway and one of the biggest celebrations of the season will be the Summerlin Patriotic Parade on the 4th of July.

More than 50,000 spectators are expected to take in all the colorful floats this summer as the 28th annual parade kicks off.

This will be the first full-scale parade since the pandemic started in 2020, and is expected to be grander than ever with more than 70 entries already set to participate.

This year’s lineup includes 25 giant inflatable parade balloons, veteran and military organizations, both patriotic and pop culture-themed floats, and performing groups.

All four local professional sports teams will also be making an appearance, which will include a 30-foot custom Raiders branded giant inflatable balloon in the shape of a football. The Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aces, and Las Vegas Aviators will also show off some patriotic flair.

More than 2,500 people are expected to participate in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from local schools and community groups will help out in parade operations this year.

The parade is open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to arrive early, wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.

SUMMERLIN PATRIOTIC PARADE

  • WHERE: The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Rd. and Hills Center Dr. in The Trails village of Summerlin. Participants travel south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.
  • WHEN: Monday, July 4, 2022, 9 – 11 a.m (The escort division begins at 8:30 a.m.)
  • NOTE: More information is available HERE
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

From The Stage to The Stove

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gathering all your lovers and friends for cookouts and reunions are some of the best summer escapes. And you know you better have the food and the playlist ready! To help with that… Tamika Scott, a member of the multiplatinum R&B group, Escape joins us to talk about her new cooking book and a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

A Weekend of Laughs

Las Vegas(KLAS)- He is the pride of Tennessee and has been crushing it at comedy clubs across the country for decades. Henry Cho brings his comedy show to the South Point this weekend and he joins us in studio.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Patriotic#Volunteers#Las Vegas Aviators#Raiders#Hills Center Dr
8 News Now

Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

Country Rap’s Rising Star

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Justin Champagne has over 50 million streams on Spotify and 41 million views on YouTube. His new ep “If She Ain’t Country” is out today.. and you can see him tomorrow night at Michelob Ultra Arena. He joins us today to tell us more about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy