The City of Port Arthur is working to restructure employment requirements in an effort to fill 49 vacant positions. The number is an increase from 42 in January. “High demand and short supply for skilled workers in the workplace means that filling departmental vacancies will be a challenge,” said Trameka Williams, director of human resources, during a recent council meeting. “The departments within the City of Port Arthur take filling vacant positions at a steady pace. When new job vacancies arise, we often face challenges with filling the positions, depending on the positions, skill level and experience.”

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO