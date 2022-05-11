Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kinney, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 07:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 09:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1030 AM CDT. Target Area: Beadle The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Dakota James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. For the James River...including Huron, Forestburg, Mount Vernon, Mitchell, Freeman, Scotland, Yankton...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River at Huron. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, significant amounts of rural areas will experience flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Monday was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.4 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.4 feet on 03/27/1987. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu James River Huron 11.0 11.4 Mon 7 AM CDT 11.4 11.4 11.4

BEADLE COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO