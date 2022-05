In our coverage of the All American Asphalt plant and the health hazard it poses to residents in north Irvine, our staff was made aware of Dr. Philip Landrigan — a renowned epidemiologist, pediatrician and one of the world’s leading advocates for children’s health. According to Dr. Landrigan: “An asphalt plant can never safely coexist next to neighborhoods and schools. Pregnant women, infants and young children are especially vulnerable to toxic chemicals in their environments. Even extremely low-dose exposures during these vulnerable periods in early life can result in lasting damage.”

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO