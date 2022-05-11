Dashcam video shows arrest of escaped prisoner Casey White

Newly released police dashcam footage captured the moment escaped Alabama convict Casey White was arrested following a wild police chase that ended with his fugitive jail honcho girlfriend committing suicide.

Evansville police released the nearly two-minute clip on Facebook Tuesday night, showing a patrol car race up to the field where the couple’s latest getaway car, a Cadillac, had crashed on Monday in Evansville, Indiana.

About ten law enforcement members were on the scene after US Marshals rammed the car, causing it to veer into a ditch and turn on its side, according to the footage.

Many of the authorities were holding White, 38, down on the ground, before getting him up and walking him over to the Evansville squad car in cuffs, the video showed.

Two cops then bent the hulking 6’9″ 330 pound man over the hood of the car and held him down while they frisked him, as a fire truck arrived at the scene behind him.

Evansville Police Department released dash cam footage of the arrest of Casey White following a wild police chase. Evansville Police Department/Twi

Footage shows authorities holding Casey White down on the ground, before getting him up and walking him over to the Evansville squad car in cuffs. Evansville Police Department/Twi

Casey White surrendered after Vicky White committed suicide by turning the gun on herself while cops closed in, according to police. Evansville Police Department/Twi

White, wearing a white t-shirt under a blue button down shirt, sunglasses and black pants, did not appear to resist arrest.

He surrendered after his gal pal Vicky White, 56, committed suicide by turning the gun on herself while cops closed in, according to police.

The confrontation could have been far bloodier , authorities said. Four handguns and an AR-15 were found inside the car and the fugitives were planning on having a shootout with cops but reconsidered at the last moment, according to officials.

Video of the arrest was made public shortly before Casey was extradited back to Alabama for a Tuesday night arraignment, NewsNation reported .

Vicky White is seen being pulled out of the car by the police after she committed suicide while cops closed in on her, according to police. Evansville Police Department/Twi

Casey White, center, arrives at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence, Ala., after waiving extradition in Indiana on May 10, 2022. AP

The Bonnie and Clyde duo — who are not related — had been on the lam for 11 days, after Vicky abused her position as the Lauderdale County assistant director of corrections by fabricating a courthouse appointment for Casey and saying she would drive him there, officials said.

The jailhouse lovebirds drove off at 9:30 a.m. on April 29, ditched White’s police cruiser in a parking lot and took off in an Orange 2007 Ford Edge, which she had bought under a pseudonym, officials said.

It wasn’t until six hours later that jail officials realized something had gone horribly awry; by then the couple had ditched their vehicle in rural Tennessee, and bought a truck that would take them to a Motel 41 in Evansville.

Vicky White, seen captured on footage, abused her position as the Lauderdale County assistant director of corrections by fabricating a courthouse appointment for Casey. Evansville Police Department/Twi

A series of enforced errors led cops to close in on the fugitives on Monday, leading to Casey’s capture.

Casey had been serving out a 75-year prison sentence for a 2015 crime spree that involved attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

In 2020, he confessed to a murder and was transferred to the Lauderdale County to face the new charges.

Casey White walks with police, as he arrives at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence, Alabama on May 10, 2022. Twitter, Brian Entin, News Nation

Investigators said he claimed that he was hired to kill Connie Ridgeway in 2015 and knew unpublished details about the murder. His mom told The Post that his confession was false.

“He wrote a letter to say that he murdered that woman but he didn’t really murder her, he just done that to get back up here … He just wanted to be out of that prison because it was so bad and there was no food,” Connie White said .