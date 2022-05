JACKSONVILLE – It’s rodeo time in Jacksonville. The 60th annual Tops in Texas Rodeo has returned for its three-day rodeo event. It’s not only a world-class competition; it also is a source of grand entertainment. The cowboys and cowgirls compete for top dollar, but each night of the rodeo is a chance for the people in the crowd to enjoy an evening out with friends and family, according to Jacksonville Rodeo Association President Bryon Underwood.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO