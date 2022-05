MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Balloons popped and tossed off a yacht into the water at Bayshore Landing Marina Tuesday. Thursday afternoon, the man allegedly responsible left jail on bond. “Of course.” David Torres-Bocanegra offered only those two words to if he cares about the environment. He faces a felony charge for reckless disregard for the environment. People polluting the waters with different types of trash happens frequently. “People, I think, under the impression that once something disappears below the surface of the water, out of sight and out of mind,” said Katie Murphy with the Alliance for Florida’s National Parks. In reality, it harms marine life. In...

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO