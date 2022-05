GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Construction that will affect the flow of traffic for the week of May 16 will be in the following locations:. G Road will be closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road for a bridge replacement project. A detour will be available, and construction is expected to finish in late June. Motorists can expect delays.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO