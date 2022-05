MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – By the end of the weekend nearly 4,500 will hold degrees from West Virginia University and begin, for many, the first steps in their professional lives. Fayette County native Dalton Perdue earned a degree in Health and Well-Being at WVU. Morgantown was a very different place for Perdue, who came from a high school graduating class of 66, but he said Friday being a Mountaineer is a great source of pride and motivation.

