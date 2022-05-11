Early voting for primary starts Thursday

Kami Hershey left, software analyst for Daviess County Fiscal Court, and Mary Jacob, chief deputy for the Daviess County Clerk’s Office, move Verity Scan ballot-scanning and tabulating devices onto a truck Tuesday as they get ready for the primary election. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Early voting for the 2022 primary begins Thursday, as voters start casting ballots for the one of most consequential GOP primaries in Daviess County in years.

Election officials will have three early voting sites open on Thursday through Saturday and 15 voting centers across the county on election day.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said state election law approved by legislators and signed by Gov. Andy Beshear was geared toward making it more convenient for people to vote.

“We do encourage people to vote early if they can,” Adams said Tuesday. “I want high turnout. I want people to be heard.”

The GOP primary will decide a number of races in Daviess County. With no Democratic candidates in the running, Republican voters will select the county’s next sheriff, county clerk and property valuation administrator during the primary. The next commissioners to represent the west and east districts of Fiscal Court will also be chosen.

“It’s so crazy,” Daviess County clerk Leslie McCarty said. “I don’t know if we’ve ever had so many (races) decided in the primary.”

The election bill, which had the support of both Beshear, a Democrat, and Adams, a Republican, allows for three days of early voting.

“We have given them more options than we’ve ever had,” Adams said.

Early voting will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

In Daviess County, early voting centers are at Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road; Owensboro Sportscenter, 1215 Hickman Ave.; and Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

On Tuesday, Election Day, voting runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County election officials opted to do away with precincts in favor of voting centers. Voters can use any voting center, regardless of where they live in the county.

Voting centers are: Eastview Elementary School, 6104 Kentucky 405; Maceo Baptist Church, 9321 Kelly Cemetery Road; Whitesville Elementary School, 9656 Kentucky 54; Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231; Utica Fire Department, 146 Kentucky 140 East; St. Martin Parish Hall, 5856 Kentucky 81; West Louisville Elementary School, 8400 Kentucky 56; St Peter of Alcantara Parish Hall, 81 Church Street; Highland Elementary School, 2909 Kentucky 54; Audubon Elementary School, 300 Worthington Road; Apollo High School (new addition, entrance off Gemini Drive); Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road; Owensboro Sportscenter, 1215 Hickman Ave.; and Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the boxes at the Daviess County Public Library or at the county courthouse. The deadline to drop off absentee ballots at the library is 3 p.m. Monday. Ballots can be dropped off at the courthouse drop box on election day until 6 p.m.

McCarty said the clerk’s office sent out about 500 absentee ballots, and about 300 have already been returned.

No COVID-19 requirements are in place for the voting centers, McCarty said.

“We will have hand sanitizer available, because everybody will be signing the E-poll book,” she said.

Adams said turnout is difficult to estimate because people can vote on Election Day or vote early or by absentee ballot. Adams said 33,000 absentee ballots were distributed statewide, which officials think will be about 4% of the vote.

Adams said he thinks statewide turnout could be as high as 23.5%.

“When I was on the ballot in 2019, we had 19% turnout,” he said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse