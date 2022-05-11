Pasco High School dance team auditions for America's Got Talent

The Mid-Columbia Symphony mourned the loss of musician Clayton Wick at its concert on May 13 after he was discovered dead in his home early this month. Wick had played with the Mid-Columbia Symphony since 1974. He also played for the Walla Walla Symphony, the Washington-Idaho Symphony, the Leavenworth Summer Musical Theatre, the Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre and the Oregon East Symphony. The Mid-Columbia Symphony refers to him as one of their “most venerable and influential musicians.”
YAKIMA, Wash. — Celebrate National Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 20 at the Yakima Greenway with numerous local businesses and promotions. There will be baked goods from Viera’s and coffee from Essencia available from 6:30-9:30 a.m. during the morning event. From 4:30-6:30 p.m., you can wear...
WEST VALLEY -Rams Landing collected prom dresses and other dress clothes over this last month to help students at West Valley High School find an outfit that will make them feel special for prom. Rams Landing accepts donations of clothing, food, and other necessities for families in the West Valley...
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The 92nd Washington Future Farmers of America State Convention will be held from May 12 through May 14, 2022, at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Almost 2,000 FFA members accompanied by guests from all of Washington State will attend the convention. “Tri-Cities is beyond thrilled...
Downtown Spokane saw a huge crowd coming out in support of reproductive rights and bodily autonomy today for the nationwide 'Ban Off Our Body' rally. Hundreds gathered at the red wagon at Riverfront in solidarity.
RICHLAND, Wash. — Ben Franklin Transit is implementing a six-month trial “Youth Ride Free” program starting June 1, offering free services to those younger than 18. Free Youth Passes will be available online, at any BFT Community Ticket Outlet and through the BFT Customer Service number, 5009-735-5100.
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - West Richland Police Department is looking for a teen that went missing around 7:30 Thursday morning. A family member on Facebook said the 14-year-old Devon, left for school in West Richland Thursday morning at 7:25, but did not go to school. The Facebook post says Devon...
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco's Farmer Market makes its return for the summer starting Saturday, May 14th, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. "I am so excited for it to finally be back," said Oscar Martinez, Downtown Pasco Development Authority's Interim Director. The farmer's market will go on every Saturday, 8...
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State Department of Agriculture officials are urging bird owners to skip fairs and exhibitions until 30 days after the last confirmed detection of H5N1 on Washington state. H5N1 is a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) spreading through Washington state. In a press release from the WSDA...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd was celebrated with words and soaring music at a public memorial service. The concert ended with her daughter Wynonna announcing that a tour planned for later this year would go on. Sunday's “River of Time” public memorial was held at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. It included performances by Wynonna Judd and some of country's biggest stars, including Brad Paisley, Emmylou Harris and Brandi Carlile. Judd died April 30 at age 76, one day before she and daughter Wynonna were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
BENTON CO., WA - If you're planning on running for office in Benton County, you need to file your candidacy by May 20 at 4:00 p.m. Registration opened May 16 at 9:00 a.m. You can register online here. All open positions are listed on the Benton County Auditor's page. If...
Pasco boys' soccer claimed a District 8 title. The Bulldogs defeated Lewis and Clark 1-0 Thursday evening in the championship game. Julio Andrade scored early in the match. The defense was able to hold the shutout in the 1-0 decision. "That's another check mark off our list," said senior defender...
PULLMAN, Wash. - The National Weather Service posted a new map this afternoon showing a risk for brief tornadoes for southeastern Washington, north central Idaho, and northeastern Oregon, including Pullman, Moscow, and Lewiston. According to the report, some supercell structures are possible, with a threat of damaging winds and large...
BENTON CITY, Wash. - Around 1:30 a.m. on May 14, Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a gunshot victim around the 300th block of 7th Street in Benton City. One person had been shot in the leg and had a tourniquet applied before being taken to a nearby hospital. They are now in stable condition, according to Sergeant Scott Surplus, who was called out to the scene.
May 16, 2022 8:20 a.m. - The Seattle Police Department posted on Twitter that 8-year-old Kiya Matteson was found. This morning around 5 a.m. an Amber Alert was issued for the young girl after a man abducted her. According to SPD, the girl was in the car with her mother...
Increasing clouds and scattered rain showers are in the mix for tonight. The cold front has passed and a warm front has moved in so temperatures tonight will be much warmer ranging from the low 40s in the Kittitas Valley, mid-40s in the Yakima Valley, and low 50s in the Columbia Basin. Winds will also decrease overnight and there will be a chance of showers throughout the region after 9 PM lingering into Saturday morning.
UNITED STATES - May 15 through May 22 is Emergency Medical Services Week and the International Association of Firefighters will honor EMS providers for their work during the covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing opioid epidemic. In a press release, IAFF said the added stress affects EMS workers physically and mentally.
WAPATO, WA - Friday close to 10 p.m. a pedestrian that was standing on State Route 97 was struck by a car and injured. According to Washington State Patrol, an unknown vehicle was driving northbound when 67-year-old Alviro Selam was standing in the right lane at milepost 63. The vehicle hit the Selam then fled the scene.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday that federal agents interviewed the parents of teenager accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants. Officials who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity said Payton Gendron’s parents were cooperating with investigators. Federal authorities were still working to confirm the authenticity of a 180-page manifesto that was posted online, which detailed the plot and identified Gendron by name as the gunman, the official said. Authorities say the shooting was motivated by racial hatred.
Comments / 0