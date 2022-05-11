Pasco High School dance team auditions for America's Got Talent

The Mid-Columbia Symphony mourned the loss of musician Clayton Wick at its concert on May 13 after he was discovered dead in his home early this month. Wick had played with the Mid-Columbia Symphony since 1974. He also played for the Walla Walla Symphony, the Washington-Idaho Symphony, the Leavenworth Summer Musical Theatre, the Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre and the Oregon East Symphony. The Mid-Columbia Symphony refers to him as one of their “most venerable and influential musicians.”

