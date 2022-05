Crawfordsville baseball is having a special season there’s no question about that. CHS sits at 18-3 and is on the cusp of potentially being named Sagamore Conference champions. But for Athenian coach Brett Motz and his two sons Austin and Wyatt this season is even a little extra special as Brett gets the chance to coach both of sons and Austin and Wyatt are getting to play for their dad. It makes it all the more special because this is the only season where the two brothers and Brett will all get to be part of the same team as Austin is a senior and Wyatt just a freshman. It’s safe to say that all three are soaking up every moment they can.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO