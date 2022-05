The trial of a man accused of killing his stepfather and injuring his mother during a fight over video game playing has been postponed. Christopher McKinney, 30, is charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of assaulting an officer for the Dec. 11, 2020 incident at his parents’ home in Madison Heights. The trial had been scheduled to start with jury selection on May 12 in Oakland County Circuit Court.

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO