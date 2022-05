A few years back, I was in Eagar, Arizona, which is technically a suburb or Springerville (if you can think in terms that tiny). I was coaching a high-school track team and we had made the nasty four-hour drive (including going through the white-knuckle Salt River Canyon) to take part in one of the really cool track meets of the entire year: The Round Valley Dome Meet. Round Valley High School is in the White Mountains, where the locals used the tax revenue from a nearby Tucson Electric Power generating station to build an indoor football stadium.

