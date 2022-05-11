ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Police release images of person who robbed Davis bank

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVIS, Calif. — Davis police are searching for a bank robber who was caught on surveillance footage. The bank robbery happened Tuesday around 5 p.m. at the Banner Bank on F Street,...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 1

FOX40

3 people stabbed after altercation in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday morning, two juveniles and an adult were stabbed multiple times outside a Citrus Heights business, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. Police said the suspect is a skinny White or Hispanic adult male who is approximately 6 feet tall, with facial hair and a short haircut. The […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KCRA.com

Man killed following ‘altercation’ in Roseville, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed following an “altercation” in Roseville, according to police. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday morning in the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue. Police confirmed that this is the first homicide of the...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Armed Carjacking Leaves Three Victims Stranded

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A carjacking that occurred Friday night saw three victims threatened with a firearm, said the Stockton Police Department. The incident took place on Eighth Street and Houston Avenue in the Seaport District, an area of Stockton that has seen crimes recently, such as the resisting arrest that took place on May 7. The three victims of the carjacking were all male, ages 24, 20, and 18. They were sitting in their parked vehicle when the suspects approached them brandishing a firearm. The victims complied, exiting the vehicle, and the suspects fled. The suspects were identified as a white or Hispanic male and a black male.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Southwest Avenue Murder Suspect Identified And Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in a murder that took place on May 4 in Sacramento, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. 35-year-old Roman Julian Lopez of Sacramento County was arrested for the May 4 murder of 30-year-old Daune Walton Johnson. Around 11:24 p.m on May 4., deputies received a call regarding a shooting on the 5100 block of Southwest Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies began performing life-saving measures while waiting for additional support to arrive. Sacramento Metro Fire arrived a short time later and pronounced the subject deceased at the scene. The suspect, Lopez, is well known to law enforcement and has been on probation since 2020. He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, battery against a person/previous dating relationship, and assault with deadly weapon. Lopez is being held at Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Investigating Sunday Shooting on Wilbur Ave

At 12:20 pm Sunday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 600 block of Wilbur Avenue in the City of Antioch. Upon arrival, police secured the scene to allow fire and medical to enter. No other information was available. Known...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made After Arden-Arcade Stabbing Leaves Man, 53, Dead

ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested a suspect after a man was found apparently stabbed to death in Arden-Arcade. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 10 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Rowena Way after a caller reported finding someone apparently dead on the floor of a home. At the scene, deputies found the victim – later identified as 53-year-old Dan Richard O’Riordan – had been stabbed at least once. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies arrested the suspect, 40-year-old Thomas Dwayne Grant, just blocks away from the home. Grant was booked into jail and is facing a charge of homicide. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear.
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
ABC10

Woman dies after Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after a Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road in Sacramento, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. Around 6:39 a.m., Sacramento Police officers were called to the area of Florin Perkins Road and Elder Creek Road following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Inmate Released From Custody Dies In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Wednesday, an inmate who was released from custody died at the hospital from a pre-existing medical condition, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The 59-year-old inmate had been booked at Sacramento County Main Jail for a violation of parole stemming from felony narcotics charges. The inmate had been having back pain and trouble breathing several days before, however, no visible injuries or trauma were suspected. It is unclear what caused the inmate’s death, however, COVID-19 has been ruled out. No additional information has been released at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man found shot, killed in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in Sacramento on Saturday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said in a release. Officers found the victim, who was shot at least once, in the 1800 block of North Avenue at about 2 a.m. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Being Shot In Stockton; Homicide Detectives Investigating

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has died after being shot in Stockton. Stockton police say that, just before 5 p.m., their officers were called out to Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane on the report of a person who was shot. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old male who had been shot. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Homicide detectives were called out to the scene to investigate. There is no motive or suspect information, police say.
STOCKTON, CA

