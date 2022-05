MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Brian Polendey should try to work out an NIL deal with Greyhound bus lines, because he truly has traveled the USA from coast to coast. Some of Polendey’s moves came because of his father’s job – he was a manager for UPS – and others came because Brian was looking for better football opportunities. That search has led him to West Virginia, where he hopes to cap his final collegiate season with a productive campaign at tight end.

