May 13, 2022 - Nacogdoches Street in Center was the scene of a single-vehicle crash Friday, May 13, 2022, involving an SUV striking a utility pole. According to Center Police Officer John Clevenger, at around 1pm a tan 2003 GMC Yukon driven by LaTreveon Cartwright, 19, of Shelbyville was eastbound on Nacogdoches Street when his seat belt popped loose and hit him in the face, the GMC swerved to the right and struck the utility pole. The vehicle came to rest in a nearby yard.

CENTER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO