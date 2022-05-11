Highlights: Billings West Softball Stays Ahead of Belgrade

Montana State University trackster Elena Carter collected three gold medals and a silver at the Big Sky Outdoor Track & Field meet in Pocatello, while leading the Lady Bobcats to the conference runner-up trophy. Carter broke two school records and was part of another (based on web site stats at...
BUTTE, Mont. -- Tom LeProwse, a Montana sports icon who dedicated his life to athletics in Butte and Bozeman, died Friday at the age of 94. ButteSports.com was the first to report on LeProwse's death. LeProwse grew up in Butte where he found his love for sports as a member...
MILES CITY- Miles CC softball is preparing to host Kirkwood College from Cedar Rapids, Iowa in the North Plains District Championship this weekend. The winner of the best of three series advances to the NJCAA DII Softball World Series in Alabama. The Pioneers recently won their second Region XIII Championship...
LAUREL- Check out some of the top highlights from the District 4B and 6C track and field meet on Friday in Laurel. Huntley Project girls won the District 4B crown with 184 points. Columbus finished in second with 90 points, edging Red Lodge who finished with 89. The Columbus boys won the team title with 144 points, just enough to top Huntley Project's 138. Red Lodge boys were third with 123 points.
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Idaho,. southeastern Mineral, southern Lake, southwestern Missoula and north. central Ravalli Counties through 1045 PM MDT/945 PM PDT/... At 1013 PM MDT/913 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong. thunderstorms along a line extending from...
————— 318 FPUS55 KMSO 160935. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South winds to. 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
————— 988 FPUS55 KGGW 161137. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the. morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and...
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect in a double homicide of two women in Utah has been identified. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says they have identified Adam Pinkusiewicz as a suspect in Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck Turner’s death. According to the Helena Independent Record, Schulte is...
————— 030 FPUS56 KOTX 160924. Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,. Priest River, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,. and Kettle Falls. 224 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance...
————— 429 FPUS55 KPIH 152018. This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you. are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page. IDZ072-161000- Sawtooth/Stanley Basin- Including Stanley. 218 PM MDT Sun May 15 2022.
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. .Strong and wet Thunderstorms are anticipated to develop in. southeast Washington and the southern Idaho Panhandle. Storms will. be moving quickly so keep an eye out of rapidly changing sky. conditions in these areas. Brief heavy rain can cause flooding. issues quickly. Watch out of...
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern. Garfield, south central McCone and northwestern Prairie Counties. At 457 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong. thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Cohagen, or 23 miles east of. Jordan, moving east at 40...
MISSOULA, Mont. - A summertime staple in downtown Missoula is delayed this year because of cold temperatures. The iconic flower baskets are typically hung around downtown the first couple weeks of May, but this week the posts are still empty. The hope is for the baskets to return either this...
————— 906 FPUS55 KBYZ 161447. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for the rest of today, tonight, and Tuesday. WYZ198-170500- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 846 AM MDT Mon May 16...
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong Wind Gusts this afternoon... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather. Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Gusts to around 60 mph are possible in the higher...
HELENA, Mont. - People looking to go out on Montana’s waters are being reminded to clean, drain and dry watercraft to keep unwanted invasive organisms from hitching a ride. Over 25 road-side watercraft inspection stations are set up across Montana, and boat inspections are typically brief and include a short interview and check to make sure watercraft are not transporting mud, water, plants or invasive organisms. Larger boats may take more time to inspect.
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Arco Desert and Upper and Lower Snake River Plain. including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,. Rexburg,...
