Ankeny senior Tyrese Miller will try to accomplish a rare feat at the coed state track meet next week. The standout sprinter, who won Drake Relays titles last month in both the 100 and 400, will try to capture Class 4A crowns in those two events as well as the 200. He is one of only three athletes in Class 4A to qualify in all three of those races.

ANKENY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO