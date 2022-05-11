ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville renews efforts to conserve water

By Zach Boetto, Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiqNY_0fZvOtUf00

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — State water leaders monitoring drought conditions said the first three months of the year were the driest ever in California.

They are now urging everyone to conserve as much as possible as the summer heat approaches.

The city of Roseville hopes its residents will conserve water using methods such as drip irrigation for gardens. They plan to unveil the landscape designs as part of their new garden project.

Last August, Roseville moved into stage two of its water conservation plan, mandating residents reduce water usage by 20%. The city has also moved to a three-day water cycle.

“We take this water conservation stuff seriously, and now is the time,” said Maurice Chaney, with the city of Roseville.

20,000 pounds of trash collected from Lake Tahoe

State water leaders on Tuesday also said water usage is up nearly 20% compared to 2020. It’s the highest in march since 2015.

“We’ve got to conserve. It’s the only way,” Chaney said.

With the warmer months approaching, those monitoring water resources at the state, county and city levels are asking all Californians to scale back.

The inspiration garden in Roseville will have hands-on classes to teach residents how to do everything. It will open Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

Related
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vegetation Fire On Florin Road Mostly Contained

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vegetation fire on Florin Road in Sacramento has been mostly contained, said the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire took place around the 3000 block of Florin Road. The fire triggered a second alarm, however, no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The fire has now been mostly contained.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville: What’s in Your Drinking Water?

Roseville, Calif- The City of Roseville has released its annual report on local water quality. According to the report, water quality in Roseville meets state and federal standards. The published report shows no violations. “Under the guidelines provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the State Water Resources...
ROSEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
calcoastnews.com

California Coastal Commission denies desalination plant permit

The California Coastal Commission has rejected a planned $1.4 billion desalination plant in Orange County over environmental concerns, despite the state’s ongoing drought conditions. [The Guardian]. More than two decades ago, desalination company Poseidon Water sought to build two plants in California — one in Carlsbad and one in...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
FOX40

May revision hints at the closure of three California prisons

CALIFORNIA. (KTXL) — California could be seeing a reduction in its number of prisons over the next three years as Governor Newsom’s May Revision outlined plans to close three California state prisons by 2025. Currently, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) oversees 34 adult prisons. According to the governor, the reason for the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Overpriced, Overwhelmed, Over it! Investigating California's Crazy Housing

The Bay Area’s and California’s housing crisis is crazy. Shacks are selling for millions. Investors are paying all cash for homes that could go to family buyers. And generations of communities are getting priced out. Through a series of steaming reports, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit reveals its year-long investigation into The Golden State’s overpriced housing market that is leaving so many Californians overwhelmed and over it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Resources#Water Rights#Water Usage#Californians
FOX40

Northern California fire crews prepare for busy season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As crews in Orange County battle the Coastal Fire, Metro Fire of Sacramento held training drills to prepare for the upcoming fire season. “Each fire season seems to be getting— outdoing the fire season before it,” Battalion Chief Grant Russell said. Russell said the Coastal Fire may be a preview of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands attend newly expanded 'Country in the Park' at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country in the Parkis back at Cal Expo this weekend. Around 20,000 people attended on Saturday. The major music event has been a staple in Sacramento County for more than two decades. But this year, organizers have added some extra excitement to the mix – including a second day of festivities, as well as carnival rides and games for kids.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Sacramento, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Sacramento is California's capitol and a city rich in history, culture, and a plethora of things to amaze you with! "California begins here," as the popular Sacramento adage goes, and after spending some time here, you'll understand why. The coffee market in California's capital has exploded in recent years, with a slew of prominent roasters setting up shop in the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

40% containment reached at Costal Fire

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KTXL) — After four days, fire crews working at the Coastal Fire have been able to reach 40% containment and are now using heat-seeking drones to find any hotspots within the perimeter, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The area of the fire is still at 200 acres, with 20 structures […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Governor Newsom requests funding to strengthen state electrical grid

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping to fix the electrical grid as California continues to deal with potential blackouts. At Placerville Hardware, the business, like many others, has learned to adapt over the past few years. “You never know what is going to hit you next,” said Albert Fausel, owner of Placerville […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Bear makes its way into Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Another bear has made its way down from the forest and found itself in Fairfield’s Woodcreek area, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The police department released a punned filled public service announcement on what to do if a bear encounter is made and what to do to try and prevent […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Bear spotted roaming through Fairfield neighborhood

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department is warning residents in the Woodcreek Park neighborhood to be alert after a bear was spotted roaming through the streets. The police department posted to Facebook Saturday after receiving several calls beginning Friday and through Saturday about a bear that had been spotted in the Woodcreek area.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Abortion Rights Advocates Board Bus In Sacramento For Statewide Protest

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Protesters held their signs in their hands with a single mission on their minds. Abortion rights activists gathered outside the Capitol ready to board a Planned Parenthood bus in Sacramento and take their message statewide. “People are angry and they’re activated and this is the rally to talk about why we’re keeping California strong,” said Jodi Hicks, CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “I cannot believe that this has been allowed to happen. And if I can support all the women and men in this country who believe that everybody deserves the right to choose, I am here to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy