DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown. Today will be mild in the morning and very warm in the afternoon. Ahead of a cold front, more showers and thunderstorms are possible. These storms will possibly take place tonight and early tomorrow. The risk of strong to severe storms exists. It may be challenging to view the lunar eclipse. After the front passes, calmer weather arrives in the second half of tomorrow through the middle of this week. Warmer weather returns at the end of this week.

