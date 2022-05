I lost my job when the U.S. housing market collapsed in 2008 and unemployment soared, pushing homeowners into foreclosure and the nation into crisis. For the first time in my life, I filed for unemployment benefits, which would keep me afloat for nine long months. A bachelor’s degree didn’t insulate me from financial distress nor help me find a job, and everyday, waves of worry dominated my thoughts and tormented me late at night.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO