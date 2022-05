As a City Council member over the last few years, I have continued to witness an impression some people have that local elected officials deserve credit or accolades for economic development successes. The real credit needs to be given to Gary Person, CEO of the Chamber & Development Corp., the Chamber staff, Board Chair Brandon Jones, along with the city engineer, development department and city manager. They work tirelessly to bring very complex projects to the finish line.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO