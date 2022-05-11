ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Newton's Stephon Castle selected for USA Basketball U18 National Team training camp

By From staff reports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewton junior Stephon Castle is one of 27 athletes selected by USA Basketball to participate in the 2022 Men’s U18 FIBA Americas Championship...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Hawks Talon Gaming eliminated from THE SLAM OPEN

INDIANAPOLIS — Hawks Talon Gaming were defeated in the quarterfinals of THE SLAM OPEN by Grizz Gaming, 4-2. THE SLAM OPEN was the first three-on-three tournament in the NBA 2K League’s history and marked Hawks Talon’s first berth in bracket play this season. Grizz Gaming went up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rivian welcomes community to appreciation event

COVINGTON — Rivian Automotive’s EV pickup trucks were front and center Saturday as part of the company’s Georgia Appreciation Event at the Newton Campus of Georgia State University. Rivian employees from areas as far-flung as California, the United Kingdom, Illinois, Virginia and Atlanta were on hand to...
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale Baptist celebrates 175 years on a firm foundation

The Civil War was still 14 years away when 13 people gathered in what would become known as the meeting house for Rock Dale Baptist Church of Jesus Christ. “That’s right,” says church historian Tom Boisseau. “Rock Dale was originally two words. Presumably, this was due to the fact that there was a good amount of exposed rock in the immediate area. I suspect there were a few smiles on the faces of these first 13 members when they decided on the name Rock Dale... So it was not until 1870... that the county was formed and they actually named the county after our church. I believe this is documented in the two history books that have been published about Rockdale County.”
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Wheeler, TX
City
Newton, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
State
Connecticut State
Houston, TX
Sports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Rivian hosts community outing in Newton County

Rivian Automotive invited community members to come out for lunch, activities and test rides in the company's R1T electric pickup trucks Saturday at the Newton Campus of Georgia State University. About 400 people were expected to attend the event. Attendees were given an opportunity to ride with a Rivian driver who demonstrated the vehicle both off-road and on the highway.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington Management Class donates stuffed animals

COVINGTON — Kids in stressful situations will get a little comfort in the form of a cuddly stuffed animal, thanks to the efforts of the Management Development Class of 2022 at the city of Covington. The 20 members of the class decided to collect the stuffed animals as part...
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

10 people killed in a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, police say. The 18-year-old suspect is in custody

Ten people were killed in a racially motivated mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday by a suspect in tactical gear who was livestreaming the attack, law enforcement officials said during a news conference. The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon at a Tops Friendly Markets store. The suspect in...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Men#Fiba#Georgians
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PEARRELL: The Church isn't about you

Some might remember the once-famous restaurant in Cobb County known as Aunt Fanny’s Cabin. I was introduced to this iconic restaurant by a ministry that was trying to lure me to the Atlanta area. The restaurant featured traditional Southern food that was, in my opinion, delicious. The restaurant had...
COBB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Pain at the pump increases as gas prices rise

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.98 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 15 cents more than a week ago, 27 cents more than last month and $1.01 more than this time last year.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

TREEMAN COMPANY Tree and Stump Removal Licensed and Insured Commercial

TREEMAN COMPANY Tree and Stump Removal Licensed and Insured Commercial and Residential We have all the equipment to remove any height and any size tree! We also climb trees if needed! Open hours: M-F 8am to 6pm Contact Owner Chris Harper 770-883-7026 Email: Treemanharper@ gmail.com www.TreemanChris Harper.com.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy