ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Entomology MS Defense Seminar with Matthew Greiner

unl.edu
 5 days ago

Directions: A Zoom link will follow. Matthew Greiner...

events.unl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
unl.edu

Grad begins career as Scarlet Hotel leader

The ribbon cutting for The Scarlet Hotel on May 6 held double significance for Rebecca Ellers. Not only did the occasion mark the grand opening of the brand-new 154-room Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel located on Nebraska Innovation Campus, but it also served as the launch of Ellers’ career in the hospitality industry.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Livingston lives her dream, finally collects Nebraska U degree

By all accounts, Carol (Dahl Leacox) Livingston has enjoyed a spectacularly successful life as a lawyer, mother and wife. But one thing has always been missing. On May 14, that changed as she walked across the commencement stage in Memorial Stadium, her family cheering her on, a moment 63 years in the making. She got her diploma — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration — for her studies at the University of Nebraska from 1955-59.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Racial Literacy Roundtables earn inclusive excellence honor

The College of Education and Human Sciences’ Racial Literacy Roundtables have received the University of Nebraska’s 2022 Inclusive Excellence Collaboration Award. The IECA, one of the President’s Excellence Awards, recognizes outstanding contributions that advance diversity, access and inclusion. The award is given to an NU system academic or administrative department or unit that has collaborated to advance a culture of inclusivity for students, faculty and staff. Honored units, selected by a committee representing all four University of Nebraska institutions and the community at large, receive $25,000.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Ag Land Management Quarterly

Jim Jansen, Extension Agricultural Economist, Center for Ag Profitability. Allan Vyhnalek, Extension Farm and Ranch Succession/Land Management Educator, Center for Ag Profitability. The Center for Agricultural Profitability’s Agricultural Land Management Quarterly webinar series offers management advice and insight for Nebraska landowners, agricultural producers and others with an interest in agricultural...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy