International Student Graduation Reception

The College of Education and Human Sciences’ Racial Literacy Roundtables have received the University of Nebraska’s 2022 Inclusive Excellence Collaboration Award. The IECA, one of the President’s Excellence Awards, recognizes outstanding contributions that advance diversity, access and inclusion. The award is given to an NU system academic or administrative department or unit that has collaborated to advance a culture of inclusivity for students, faculty and staff. Honored units, selected by a committee representing all four University of Nebraska institutions and the community at large, receive $25,000.
