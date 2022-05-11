ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Anthony Rendon hits a home run left-handed against the Rays

FOX Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon is not...

www.foxsports.com

FOX Sports

Yankees face the White Sox leading series 2-1

LINE: Yankees -120, White Sox +101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 series lead. Chicago has a 9-9 record in home games and a 16-16 record overall. The White Sox have a 10-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mets C James McCann sidelined by broken left hamate bone

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist. The Mets say McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone. The 31-year-old McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and New York Mets play in game 2 of series

LINE: Mets -168, Mariners +144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the New York Mets. New York has a 22-12 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.25 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Tigers try to continue win streak, play the Rays

LINE: Rays -202, Tigers +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay has a 21-14 record overall and an 11-8 record at home. The Rays have hit 31 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Giménez delivers go-ahead RBI in 10th, Guardians beat Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrés Giménez ripped a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and scored an insurance run after a collision on the bases, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 Saturday night. Giménez scored the automatic runner but ran into Minnesota first baseman Jose...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Mets put RHP Megill on injured list with biceps tendinitis

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list by the New York Mets on Sunday because of right biceps tendinitis, four days after he allowed eight runs over 1 1/3 innings during a defeat at Washington. The Mets said the 26-year-old pitcher had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Astros acquire utilityman Dubón in trade with Giants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Houston Astros acquired utilityman Mauricio Dubón in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. The 27-year-old Dubón is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs in 21 games this season. He has big league experience at second base, third base, shortstop and center field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Anthony Rendon
FOX Sports

Seattle's Frazier, Kansas City's Benintendi win arb cases

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi won their salary arbitration cases on Friday. Frazier was awarded $8 million million by the panel of Margaret Brogan, Frederic Horowitz and Brian Keller, who heard the case on May 2. Benintendi will received...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Red Sox start 3-game series at home against the Astros

LINE: Red Sox -120, Astros +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros to open a three-game series. Boston has a 4-9 record in home games and a 13-21 record overall. The Red Sox have a 5-15 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
HOUSTON, TX
#The Rays
FOX Sports

Yankees prospects strike out 24 times in minor league game

There are 27 outs in a baseball game, so if 24 of those outs are strikeouts, it's either a remarkable pitching feat or an amazing example of hitting futility — or maybe a bit of both. Either way, that's what happened Saturday night in Dunedin, Florida, when prospects on...
DUNEDIN, FL
FOX Sports

Cubs host the Pirates to open 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-20, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-2, 5.82 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cubs: Wade Miley (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 3.33 WHIP, one strikeout) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Rodriguez leads Mariners against the Blue Jays after 4-hit outing

LINE: Blue Jays -163, Mariners +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays after Julio Rodriguez had four hits on Sunday in an 8-7 win over the Mets. Toronto has an 18-17 record overall and a 10-6 record at home. The Blue...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Orioles to end losing streak in matchup with the Yankees

LINE: Yankees -210, Orioles +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles look to end their three-game skid when they take on the New York Yankees. Baltimore is 14-21 overall and 9-7 in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .302 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.
BALTIMORE, MD

