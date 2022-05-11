Anthony Rendon hits a home run left-handed against the Rays

LINE: Yankees -120, White Sox +101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 series lead. Chicago has a 9-9 record in home games and a 16-16 record overall. The White Sox have a 10-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist. The Mets say McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone. The 31-year-old McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list...
LINE: Mets -168, Mariners +144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the New York Mets. New York has a 22-12 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.25 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.
LINE: Rays -202, Tigers +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay has a 21-14 record overall and an 11-8 record at home. The Rays have hit 31 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrés Giménez ripped a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and scored an insurance run after a collision on the bases, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 Saturday night. Giménez scored the automatic runner but ran into Minnesota first baseman Jose...
NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list by the New York Mets on Sunday because of right biceps tendinitis, four days after he allowed eight runs over 1 1/3 innings during a defeat at Washington. The Mets said the 26-year-old pitcher had...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Houston Astros acquired utilityman Mauricio Dubón in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. The 27-year-old Dubón is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs in 21 games this season. He has big league experience at second base, third base, shortstop and center field.
NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi won their salary arbitration cases on Friday. Frazier was awarded $8 million million by the panel of Margaret Brogan, Frederic Horowitz and Brian Keller, who heard the case on May 2. Benintendi will received...
Ben Verlander breaks down his MLB Power Rankings for week 6 and Ben has the New York Yankees at the top once again. The Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and other round out the Top 10.
LINE: Red Sox -120, Astros +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros to open a three-game series. Boston has a 4-9 record in home games and a 13-21 record overall. The Red Sox have a 5-15 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
Ben Verlander discusses why the Houston Astros continue to be an elite team. The Astros have been hounded by the Los Angeles Angels all season, but keep showing that they are the top team in the AL West.
There are 27 outs in a baseball game, so if 24 of those outs are strikeouts, it's either a remarkable pitching feat or an amazing example of hitting futility — or maybe a bit of both. Either way, that's what happened Saturday night in Dunedin, Florida, when prospects on...
Pittsburgh Pirates (15-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-20, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-2, 5.82 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cubs: Wade Miley (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 3.33 WHIP, one strikeout) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday...
LINE: Blue Jays -163, Mariners +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays after Julio Rodriguez had four hits on Sunday in an 8-7 win over the Mets. Toronto has an 18-17 record overall and a 10-6 record at home. The Blue...
LINE: Yankees -210, Orioles +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles look to end their three-game skid when they take on the New York Yankees. Baltimore is 14-21 overall and 9-7 in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .302 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.
