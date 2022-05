SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced the arrival of Mary and Pele, a mother and daughter pair of western lowland gorillas. According to a release from the zoo, “Mary (34) and Pele (20), come to us from Busch Gardens Tampa. The mother-daughter duo was born at Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas, but has spent the last 12 years as part of the dynamic Tampa troop.”

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO