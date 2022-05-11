ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Police searching for shooter who killed Arizona sailor

By Venton Blandin
ABC 15 News
 5 days ago

A Navy sailor from Arizona was shot and killed trying to protect someone. The 19-year-old veteran was visiting Wisconsin when he was gunned down in the street. The search is on for whoever opened fire. Phoenix Castanon left his small town of Eagar in eastern Arizona for the military...

