Ann Arbor, MI

“The Unforgettable Dinnerware of Julia Galloway, with a Focus on Her Endangered Species Series”: Ann Arbor District Library.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtual tour of this renowned Montana-based ceramicist’s studio,...

Annual Huron River Day: Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation.

This popular festival features lots of family-oriented nature activities, including children’s art and science activities, a chance to try stand-up paddle boarding, fishing activities with tools and instruction, and more. Live music TBA. $5 canoe and kayak rentals. Food trucks. Ride your bike to the festival and receive a free boat rental. Noon–4 p.m., Gallup Park, 3000 Fuller Rd. (both sides of Huron Pkwy.). Free admission. 794–6240.
“Critter House Open Hours”: Leslie Science & Nature Center.

Mar. 15 & 29. A chance to view LSNC birds of prey and Critter House animals, which include frogs, turtles, snakes, and other species native to Michigan. 1–4 p.m., LSNC, 1831 Traver. $5 suggested donation ($20/family). Mask required in indoor spaces. LesliesNC.org, 997–1553.
“Ark Animal Encounters”: Waterloo Natural History Association.

Ark Animal Encounters (Webberville, MI) owner Rebecca Barrett displays her menagerie of live animals, guides hands-on interactions with them, and talks about their lives and characteristics. 2–3 p.m., Eddy Discovery Center, 17030 Bush Rd., Chelsea. $2 (families, $5). Space limited; preregistration required. $11 ($16 at the gate) recreation passport required. 475–3170.
U-M Kelsey Museum of Archaeology Saturday Sampler.

May 14 & 27. Docent-led virtual tours. May 14: “A Glimpse of the Kelsey.” May 27: “Greek Mythology in Daily Life.” 2–3 p.m., for URL see lsa.umich.edu/kelsey. Free. 764–9304.
Monthly Meeting: Embroiderers' Guild of America.

Stitchers of all abilities and interests are invited to work on their own stitching projects and socialize. 7 p.m., for URL call 330–5724. Free to visitors ($52 annual dues).
“The Hurting Kind”: Literati Bookstore At Home with Literati.

Award-winning poet Ada Limón joins poet and essayist Dawn Lundy Martin to discuss (via Zoom) her new book, a collection of richly autobiographical poems exploring themes of loss and grief in an eloquent, conversational tone that is grounded in delight in living. 7 p.m., for URL see literatibookstore.com/event/2022-05. Free. 585–5567.
“The Matter of Life”: Fathom Events.

(Tracy Robinson, 2022). Pro-life documentary that demonizes abortion providers while stressing the importance of approaching the issue with understanding, and support. 7 p.m. (Ann Arbor 20 only). Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). Tickets $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
Sound Healing Concert: Enlightened Soul Center.

John Steinbauer performs meditative music using crystal bowls. 7-9 p.m., ESC, 2711 Carpenter Rd. Masks required if unvaccinated. $20 at the door. john.energyinmotion@yahoo.com, enlightenedsoulcenter.com, (248) 445-2590.
“Spring Fling Color Walk”: Hudson Mills Metropark.

A 1-mile walk on the nature trail. Participants are doused with colored powder along the way. T-shirts. 1–3 p.m., park activity center, 8801 North Territorial Rd., Dexter. $7. Preregistration required (by May 2 preferred). $10 vehicle entrance fee. bit.ly/springcolorflinghudson, 426–8211.
“Summer Plans!”: Ann Arbor Concert Band.

Pioneer High School band director David Leach, a finalist for the position of the band’s new conductor, leads this local volunteer ensemble in a program of 19th- and 20th-century compositions, including John Williams’ Liberty Fanfare, commissioned to celebrate the centennial of the Statue of Liberty, and the buoyant “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity” from Gustav Holst’s The Planets suite. Also, Rossano Galante’s Sailing with Whales, Otto Schwarz’s Mont Blanc, Ron Goodwin’s 633 Squadron, Eric Whitacre’s October, and Morten Lauridsen’s ethereal “O Magnum Mysterium.” The concert includes a solo performance of Joseph Horovitz’s Euphonium Concerto by the winner of the 2022 young artist scholarship, Pioneer High student and euphonium player Noah Vogel, and culminates in “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” an elegant concert band standard adapted from Wagner’s opera Lohengrin. 2 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $10 (kids age 14 & under, free) in advance at michtheater.org and at the door. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Attendees under the age of 12 have their temperature checked at the door. aaband.org, 478–7515.
Annual Plant Sale & Dexter Green Day: Dexter Garden Club.

Sale of a wide variety of hard-to-find perennials and native plants, as well as annuals, trees, and flowering shrubs. Master gardeners on hand to answer questions. Bring a wagon or box to hold your plants, if you’d like. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. (or until sold out), Monument Park gazebo, Dexter. Free admission. 673–9100.
The Blues Chillun’: Music at Sequoia Place.

Acoustic vintage and contemporary blues by the duo of Terraplanes singer-guitarist Jerry Mack and singer-harmonica player Dick Spartacus. 12:30–1:30 p.m., Sequoia Place, 1131 N. Maple. Mask and proof of Covid vaccination required. Free, donations encouraged. 373–3560.
“Stewardship Saturday”: Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation.

A chance to remove spring invasives like garlic mustard and narrowleaf bittercress and help improve the floodplains of Fleming Creek and the Huron River. Wear comfortable shoes and clothes that can get dirty and bring a water bottle. Tools, gloves, and water provided. 1–4 p.m. Parker Mill County Park, 4650 Geddes Rd. Preregistration required by emailing carlislec@washtenaw.org.
Know Obstacles: Oz’s Music Environment.

All invited to play instruments, sing songs, and tell jokes with members of this band comprised of kids and adults with special needs. Spectators welcome. 3:30 p.m., 1920 Packard St. Free. 662–8283.
40th Anniversary Concert: Dexter Community Band.

Bill Gourley directs this 85-member volunteer ensemble in the premiere of a commissioned work by Satoshi Yagisawa, and another work dedicated to the band by Max Plank, former EMU director of bands. Also, Elmer Bernstein’s score for the The Magnificent Seven, Cesarini’s Arizona, Smith’s Heal, Curnow’s In the Valley of the Sun, and Takahashi’s Gold Rush! 3 p.m., Dexter Center for the Performing Arts, Dexter High School, 2200 N. Parker, Dexter. Free. 426–2734.
American Guild of Organists Recital.

AGO members play St. Andrew’s Church’s new Richards, Fowkes & Co. organ. Program TBA. 4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 306 N. Division. Free. 741-0659.
“Yang and Olivia”: Northside Community Church.

The husband-and-wife touring duo of Yang Liu and Olivia Tsai perform chamber music for violin and piano, including transcriptions of Chinese music for Western instruments and pieces by Western Romantic masters such as Tchaikovsky, Puccini, and Brahms. 5:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 929 Barton Dr. Free. Livestream available at crowdcast.io/e/yang-and-olivia-at/register. NorthsideCommunityA2@gmail.com.
RELIGION

