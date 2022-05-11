ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Gary Gulman: Michigan Theater.

annarborobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Boston comic, star of the HBO miniseries Tourgasm, specializes in irreverently hilarious, nuanced, and self-deprecating stories about...

annarborobserver.com

annarborobserver.com

“Joe Jackson: Sing You Sinners!”: Michigan Theater.

Jackson has run the gamut from new wave rock ’n’ roll to jazz, jump blues, Latin dance music, and cabaret in the course of the musical odyssey that began in 1979 with the hit single “Is She Really Going Out with Him?” His diversity of styles—he’s even composed a Grammy-winning pop symphony—is one of the British-born singer’s strengths, as is the unusual blend of soulfulness and acerbic wit in his music. This tour, his first since 2019, features a full band as well as a solo set, and draws on both new material and songs, he says, “that haven’t been heard live in many years.” 8 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $35–$125 in advance at ticketmaster.com and (if available) at the door). Mask and proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within 72 hours) required. 662-0600.
MUSIC
annarborobserver.com

“The Matter of Life”: Fathom Events.

(Tracy Robinson, 2022). Pro-life documentary that demonizes abortion providers while stressing the importance of approaching the issue with understanding, and support. 7 p.m. (Ann Arbor 20 only). Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). Tickets $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

Burnout Society Film Club: 8 Ball Saloon.

All age 21 and older are invited to watch 2 films each night, with trivia at intermission. Prizes. Tonight: “Mac and Me” (Stewart Raffill, 1988). Sci-fi comedy about a friendship between a boy and an alien criticized for its similarity to E.T. as well as for conspicuous product placement. “The Mack” (Michael Campus, 1973). Tonally complex film that follows an ex-con in his quest to become Oakland’s biggest pimp, and in his relationship to his Black nationalist brother. Max Julien, Richard Pryor. Sundown, or 9 p.m.(ish), 8 Ball Saloon (201 S. First St.). Free. facebook.com/8ballmovienight.
MOVIES
annarborobserver.com

“The Hurting Kind”: Literati Bookstore At Home with Literati.

Award-winning poet Ada Limón joins poet and essayist Dawn Lundy Martin to discuss (via Zoom) her new book, a collection of richly autobiographical poems exploring themes of loss and grief in an eloquent, conversational tone that is grounded in delight in living. 7 p.m., for URL see literatibookstore.com/event/2022-05. Free. 585–5567.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
annarborobserver.com

The Blues Chillun’: Music at Sequoia Place.

Acoustic vintage and contemporary blues by the duo of Terraplanes singer-guitarist Jerry Mack and singer-harmonica player Dick Spartacus. 12:30–1:30 p.m., Sequoia Place, 1131 N. Maple. Mask and proof of Covid vaccination required. Free, donations encouraged. 373–3560.
MUSIC
annarborobserver.com

“Summer Plans!”: Ann Arbor Concert Band.

Pioneer High School band director David Leach, a finalist for the position of the band’s new conductor, leads this local volunteer ensemble in a program of 19th- and 20th-century compositions, including John Williams’ Liberty Fanfare, commissioned to celebrate the centennial of the Statue of Liberty, and the buoyant “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity” from Gustav Holst’s The Planets suite. Also, Rossano Galante’s Sailing with Whales, Otto Schwarz’s Mont Blanc, Ron Goodwin’s 633 Squadron, Eric Whitacre’s October, and Morten Lauridsen’s ethereal “O Magnum Mysterium.” The concert includes a solo performance of Joseph Horovitz’s Euphonium Concerto by the winner of the 2022 young artist scholarship, Pioneer High student and euphonium player Noah Vogel, and culminates in “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” an elegant concert band standard adapted from Wagner’s opera Lohengrin. 2 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $10 (kids age 14 & under, free) in advance at michtheater.org and at the door. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Attendees under the age of 12 have their temperature checked at the door. aaband.org, 478–7515.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Peter Pan”: St. Andrew’s Players.

May 14 & 15. Norm Richert directs local actors in this 1954 Broadway show, based on the 1911 J. M. Barrie play, about the boy who wouldn’t grow up. Music by “Moose” Charlap with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh. 7 p.m. (Sat.), 4 p.m. (Sun.), St. Andrew’s, 306 N. Division. Mask required. $10 (kids, $5). Preregistration required at our.show/standrewsaa/peterpan.
THEATER & DANCE
annarborobserver.com

“A Concert at the Hill”: Farmington Concert Band.

Damien Crutcher leads this horn, wind, and percussion ensemble in a program to celebrate the group’s 55th anniversary highlighted by excerpts from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess featuring virtuoso saxophone soloist Timothy McAllister, a U-M music professor. Also, Ralph Vaughn Williams’ Toccata Marziale, contemporary African American composer Anthony Barfield’s Here We Rest, John Philip Sousa’s “Bullets and Bayonets,” Norman Dello Joio’s Variants on a Medieval Tune, and more. 3 p.m., Hill Auditorium. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required. Tickets $20 (students, $12; kids 5 & under, free) in advance at mutotix.umich.edu and at the door. 763-8587.
FARMINGTON, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Dreams and Pictures”: Dexter Community Orchestra.

Music director David Schultz conducts this volunteer ensemble in the highly regarded young Michigan-born, Manhattan-based composer Stephanie Anne Boyd’s House of Fountains and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. Also, a concerto TBA featuring the winner of the orchestra’s annual youth concerto competition. 7 p.m., Dexter Center for the Performing Arts, Dexter High School, 2200 N. Parker (south off Shield from Baker Rd.), Dexter. Free. 726-0070.
MUSIC
annarborobserver.com

Sound Healing Concert: Enlightened Soul Center.

John Steinbauer performs meditative music using crystal bowls. 7-9 p.m., ESC, 2711 Carpenter Rd. Masks required if unvaccinated. $20 at the door. john.energyinmotion@yahoo.com, enlightenedsoulcenter.com, (248) 445-2590.
MUSIC
annarborobserver.com

Know Obstacles: Oz’s Music Environment.

All invited to play instruments, sing songs, and tell jokes with members of this band comprised of kids and adults with special needs. Spectators welcome. 3:30 p.m., 1920 Packard St. Free. 662–8283.
MUSIC
annarborobserver.com

Elana Arian: Temple Beth Emeth Community Concert.

This versatile musician—a singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumental string player, prayer leader, and recording artist—is regarded as one of the leading voices in contemporary Jewish music. “Elana sings impeccably and her instrumental work is fantastic,” says an Amazon reviewer. “She is somehow able to express in music the strength, resilience, hope and sorrow that are hallmarks of the history of Jewish people everywhere.” 7 p.m., Temple Beth Emeth, 2309 Packard. Mask required. Free. tbe@templebethemeth.org.
RELIGION
annarborobserver.com

“Tea 101”: Zingerman’s Delicatessen.

Zingerman’s Deli tea specialist Jackson Konwinski discusses and offers tastings of 10 types of tea, served with Zingerman’s Bakehouse tea cake and bread. 9-11 a.m., Zingerman’s Deli, 422 Detroit St. Tickets $35. Preregistration required at zingermansdeli.com/events. delievents@zingermans.com, 663–3354.
FOOD & DRINKS
annarborobserver.com

“Spring Fling Color Walk”: Hudson Mills Metropark.

A 1-mile walk on the nature trail. Participants are doused with colored powder along the way. T-shirts. 1–3 p.m., park activity center, 8801 North Territorial Rd., Dexter. $7. Preregistration required (by May 2 preferred). $10 vehicle entrance fee. bit.ly/springcolorflinghudson, 426–8211.
DEXTER, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Yang and Olivia”: Northside Community Church.

The husband-and-wife touring duo of Yang Liu and Olivia Tsai perform chamber music for violin and piano, including transcriptions of Chinese music for Western instruments and pieces by Western Romantic masters such as Tchaikovsky, Puccini, and Brahms. 5:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 929 Barton Dr. Free. Livestream available at crowdcast.io/e/yang-and-olivia-at/register. NorthsideCommunityA2@gmail.com.
RELIGION
annarborobserver.com

U-M Kelsey Museum of Archaeology Saturday Sampler.

May 14 & 27. Docent-led virtual tours. May 14: “A Glimpse of the Kelsey.” May 27: “Greek Mythology in Daily Life.” 2–3 p.m., for URL see lsa.umich.edu/kelsey. Free. 764–9304.
MUSEUMS
annarborobserver.com

Annual Huron River Day: Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation.

This popular festival features lots of family-oriented nature activities, including children’s art and science activities, a chance to try stand-up paddle boarding, fishing activities with tools and instruction, and more. Live music TBA. $5 canoe and kayak rentals. Food trucks. Ride your bike to the festival and receive a free boat rental. Noon–4 p.m., Gallup Park, 3000 Fuller Rd. (both sides of Huron Pkwy.). Free admission. 794–6240.
ANN ARBOR, MI

