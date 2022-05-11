Gary Gulman: Michigan Theater.

Jackson has run the gamut from new wave rock ’n’ roll to jazz, jump blues, Latin dance music, and cabaret in the course of the musical odyssey that began in 1979 with the hit single “Is She Really Going Out with Him?” His diversity of styles—he’s even composed a Grammy-winning pop symphony—is one of the British-born singer’s strengths, as is the unusual blend of soulfulness and acerbic wit in his music. This tour, his first since 2019, features a full band as well as a solo set, and draws on both new material and songs, he says, “that haven’t been heard live in many years.” 8 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $35–$125 in advance at ticketmaster.com and (if available) at the door). Mask and proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within 72 hours) required. 662-0600.

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO