Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor District Library Book Discussion.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline discussion with AADL staff and U-M American culture lecturer Frances Kai-Hwa Wang...

“The Matter of Life”: Fathom Events.

(Tracy Robinson, 2022). Pro-life documentary that demonizes abortion providers while stressing the importance of approaching the issue with understanding, and support. 7 p.m. (Ann Arbor 20 only). Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). Tickets $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor Orchid Society Monthly Meeting.

Speaker & topic TBA. Also, an orchid raffle table and show-and-tell by members. 2–5 p.m., U-M Matthaei Botanical Gardens, 1800 N. Dixboro. Free; metered parking. AnnArborOrchids@aol.com.
ANN ARBOR, MI
American Guild of Organists Recital.

AGO members play St. Andrew’s Church’s new Richards, Fowkes & Co. organ. Program TBA. 4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 306 N. Division. Free. 741-0659.
RELIGION
Burnout Society Film Club: 8 Ball Saloon.

All age 21 and older are invited to watch 2 films each night, with trivia at intermission. Prizes. Tonight: “Mac and Me” (Stewart Raffill, 1988). Sci-fi comedy about a friendship between a boy and an alien criticized for its similarity to E.T. as well as for conspicuous product placement. “The Mack” (Michael Campus, 1973). Tonally complex film that follows an ex-con in his quest to become Oakland’s biggest pimp, and in his relationship to his Black nationalist brother. Max Julien, Richard Pryor. Sundown, or 9 p.m.(ish), 8 Ball Saloon (201 S. First St.). Free. facebook.com/8ballmovienight.
MOVIES
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
“Summer Plans!”: Ann Arbor Concert Band.

Pioneer High School band director David Leach, a finalist for the position of the band’s new conductor, leads this local volunteer ensemble in a program of 19th- and 20th-century compositions, including John Williams’ Liberty Fanfare, commissioned to celebrate the centennial of the Statue of Liberty, and the buoyant “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity” from Gustav Holst’s The Planets suite. Also, Rossano Galante’s Sailing with Whales, Otto Schwarz’s Mont Blanc, Ron Goodwin’s 633 Squadron, Eric Whitacre’s October, and Morten Lauridsen’s ethereal “O Magnum Mysterium.” The concert includes a solo performance of Joseph Horovitz’s Euphonium Concerto by the winner of the 2022 young artist scholarship, Pioneer High student and euphonium player Noah Vogel, and culminates in “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” an elegant concert band standard adapted from Wagner’s opera Lohengrin. 2 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $10 (kids age 14 & under, free) in advance at michtheater.org and at the door. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Attendees under the age of 12 have their temperature checked at the door. aaband.org, 478–7515.
ANN ARBOR, MI
“Yang and Olivia”: Northside Community Church.

The husband-and-wife touring duo of Yang Liu and Olivia Tsai perform chamber music for violin and piano, including transcriptions of Chinese music for Western instruments and pieces by Western Romantic masters such as Tchaikovsky, Puccini, and Brahms. 5:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 929 Barton Dr. Free. Livestream available at crowdcast.io/e/yang-and-olivia-at/register. NorthsideCommunityA2@gmail.com.
RELIGION
U-M Kelsey Museum of Archaeology Saturday Sampler.

May 14 & 27. Docent-led virtual tours. May 14: “A Glimpse of the Kelsey.” May 27: “Greek Mythology in Daily Life.” 2–3 p.m., for URL see lsa.umich.edu/kelsey. Free. 764–9304.
MUSEUMS
Annual Huron River Day: Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation.

This popular festival features lots of family-oriented nature activities, including children’s art and science activities, a chance to try stand-up paddle boarding, fishing activities with tools and instruction, and more. Live music TBA. $5 canoe and kayak rentals. Food trucks. Ride your bike to the festival and receive a free boat rental. Noon–4 p.m., Gallup Park, 3000 Fuller Rd. (both sides of Huron Pkwy.). Free admission. 794–6240.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Elana Arian: Temple Beth Emeth Community Concert.

This versatile musician—a singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumental string player, prayer leader, and recording artist—is regarded as one of the leading voices in contemporary Jewish music. “Elana sings impeccably and her instrumental work is fantastic,” says an Amazon reviewer. “She is somehow able to express in music the strength, resilience, hope and sorrow that are hallmarks of the history of Jewish people everywhere.” 7 p.m., Temple Beth Emeth, 2309 Packard. Mask required. Free. tbe@templebethemeth.org.
RELIGION
Monthly Meeting: Embroiderers' Guild of America.

Stitchers of all abilities and interests are invited to work on their own stitching projects and socialize. 7 p.m., for URL call 330–5724. Free to visitors ($52 annual dues).
Sound Healing Concert: Enlightened Soul Center.

John Steinbauer performs meditative music using crystal bowls. 7-9 p.m., ESC, 2711 Carpenter Rd. Masks required if unvaccinated. $20 at the door. john.energyinmotion@yahoo.com, enlightenedsoulcenter.com, (248) 445-2590.
MUSIC
“Dreams and Pictures”: Dexter Community Orchestra.

Music director David Schultz conducts this volunteer ensemble in the highly regarded young Michigan-born, Manhattan-based composer Stephanie Anne Boyd’s House of Fountains and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. Also, a concerto TBA featuring the winner of the orchestra’s annual youth concerto competition. 7 p.m., Dexter Center for the Performing Arts, Dexter High School, 2200 N. Parker (south off Shield from Baker Rd.), Dexter. Free. 726-0070.
MUSIC
“Ark Animal Encounters”: Waterloo Natural History Association.

Ark Animal Encounters (Webberville, MI) owner Rebecca Barrett displays her menagerie of live animals, guides hands-on interactions with them, and talks about their lives and characteristics. 2–3 p.m., Eddy Discovery Center, 17030 Bush Rd., Chelsea. $2 (families, $5). Space limited; preregistration required. $11 ($16 at the gate) recreation passport required. 475–3170.
WEBBERVILLE, MI
Know Obstacles: Oz’s Music Environment.

All invited to play instruments, sing songs, and tell jokes with members of this band comprised of kids and adults with special needs. Spectators welcome. 3:30 p.m., 1920 Packard St. Free. 662–8283.
MUSIC
Gemini: Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Outdoor performance by the popular acoustic duo of twin brothers Laszlo and Sandor Slomovits. Their repertoire includes sing-alongs, folk songs from around the world, and upbeat originals about life’s simple pleasures, performed on more than a dozen instruments. Bring things to sit on. 1500 Scio Church Rd. Free. 761-9320.
RELIGION
“Joe Jackson: Sing You Sinners!”: Michigan Theater.

Jackson has run the gamut from new wave rock ’n’ roll to jazz, jump blues, Latin dance music, and cabaret in the course of the musical odyssey that began in 1979 with the hit single “Is She Really Going Out with Him?” His diversity of styles—he’s even composed a Grammy-winning pop symphony—is one of the British-born singer’s strengths, as is the unusual blend of soulfulness and acerbic wit in his music. This tour, his first since 2019, features a full band as well as a solo set, and draws on both new material and songs, he says, “that haven’t been heard live in many years.” 8 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $35–$125 in advance at ticketmaster.com and (if available) at the door). Mask and proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within 72 hours) required. 662-0600.
MUSIC
“Critter House Open Hours”: Leslie Science & Nature Center.

Mar. 15 & 29. A chance to view LSNC birds of prey and Critter House animals, which include frogs, turtles, snakes, and other species native to Michigan. 1–4 p.m., LSNC, 1831 Traver. $5 suggested donation ($20/family). Mask required in indoor spaces. LesliesNC.org, 997–1553.
MICHIGAN STATE

