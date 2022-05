All age 21 and older are invited to watch 2 films each night, with trivia at intermission. Prizes. Tonight: “Mac and Me” (Stewart Raffill, 1988). Sci-fi comedy about a friendship between a boy and an alien criticized for its similarity to E.T. as well as for conspicuous product placement. “The Mack” (Michael Campus, 1973). Tonally complex film that follows an ex-con in his quest to become Oakland’s biggest pimp, and in his relationship to his Black nationalist brother. Max Julien, Richard Pryor. Sundown, or 9 p.m.(ish), 8 Ball Saloon (201 S. First St.). Free. facebook.com/8ballmovienight.

