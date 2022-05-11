ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Snaps slump with helper

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Barbashev notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5. Barbashev set...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Late addition to lineup

Walls was added to the Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays and will start at third base and bat ninth, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 25-year-old was originally absent from Friday's starting ninth, but Yandy Diaz was a late scratch due to an illness. Walls is 1-for-22 two walks, two runs, a stolen bases and nine strikeouts in his past seven contests.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Shelled in loss

Freeland (1-4) took the loss during Friday's 14-10 defeat at the hands of the Royals, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 12 hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He failed to record a strikeout. Freeland got himself down 2-0 two batters into the game before permitting four more runs...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Late scratch Saturday

Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is dealing with an injury, but he was removed from the lineup with under an hour before first pitch. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone and bat eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Allows five runs, earns win

Ray (4-3) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine in six innings to earn the win over the Mets on Sunday. Ray exhibited decent command in Sunday's start, tossing 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes. However, he allowed plenty of baserunners and gave up five runs over the first four innings of the game. Although the southpaw allowed at least five runs in a start for just the second time this season, he got plenty of run support from the Mariners and picked up his second consecutive win. Ray has posted a 4.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 48.2 innings over eight starts in 2022, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Boston on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Dealing with ankle sprain

Adames was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Sunday's game at Miami, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the first inning Sunday when he safely slid into home plate, and he was removed from the contest one inning later. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Starting Friday

Margot (hamstring) is starting Friday against Toronto. Margot missed two straight games with right hamstring discomfort but will serve as the designated hitter and bat third during Friday's matchup. The 27-year-old has an active nine-game hit streak going during which he's batting .484 (15-for-31) with three homers, a triple, two doubles, 13 RBI, eight runs and four stolen bases.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Passes initial concussion tests

Stephenson left Saturday's game against the Pirates after taking a foul ball off his facemask, but manager David Bell said afterward that Stephenson passed initial concussion tests, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "The report (Saturday night) is no concussion," Bell said. "[Stephenson] was examined by the doctors here. We'll have him re-evaluated just to be sure, but that's a real relief in a big way. That's very scary. We caught a break there."
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Begins rehab assignment

Votto (illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, and the Reds have said that the first baseman will require a rehab stint prior to rejoining the major-league club. He'll join the team's Triple-A affiliate Saturday and will attempt to find some success at the plate after hitting just .122 with a double, four runs and three RBI in the big leagues this season. The team hasn't officially indicated how many rehab games Votto will require, but manager David Bell recently said that the 38-year-old could rejoin the Reds when they travel to Toronto next weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brent Suter: Placed on paternity list

Suter was placed on the paternity list Friday. Suter has pitched in three of the Brewers' last four games, and he allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings. The southpaw will be away from the team for 1-to-3 days following the birth of his child, while Jandel Gustave was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to provide additional bullpen depth in Suter's absence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: On bench Saturday

Rivera isn't starting Saturday against Colorado. Rivera started in the last two games and went 0-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts. MJ Melendez will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Abraham Toro: Not starting Friday

Toro isn't starting Friday against the Mets. Toro is in the midst of a slump in which he's gone 0-for-10 with two strikeouts, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Eugenio Suarez will start at third base while Mike Ford serves as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Out of Sunday's lineup

Diaz is not in Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He missed Friday's game with an illness but returned Saturday and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run. Ji-Man Choi and Taylor Walls will man the infield corners.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Moving to bullpen

Manager David Bell said Friday that Gutierrez will shift to a bullpen role, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Gutierrez's first six starts of the season came as a starter, but he posted an 8.65 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 26 innings while settling for an 0-5 record. The right-hander will presumably serve as a middle reliever out of the bullpen, while Connor Overton will remain in the rotation. Gutierrez will likely be an option to serve as a spot starter at some point if needed.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Back with big-league club

Gustave was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. The 29-year-old was sent to Nashville earlier this week but will rejoin the Brewers a few days later with Brent Suter headed to the paternity list. Gustave had a 2.89 ERA over his first eight appearances of the season, but he allowed five runs over his final three outings before being demoted.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Saturday

Kiermaier isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Kiermaier was initially listed among the starters for Saturday's matchup, but the team issued a revised lineup with Brett Phillips starting in center field and batting ninth. Kiermaier isn't believed to be dealing with an injury, so he should be available off the bench.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Not in Saturday's lineup

Nola isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta. Nola went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk in Friday's series opener, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Homers in victory

Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs, two RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Orioles. Cabrera put the Tigers on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning Sunday as he continued his recent tear at the plate. The 39-year-old has put up multi-hit performances in four of the last five games, and he's posted four extra-base hits during that time. Cabrera is hitting .297 with three homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs to begin the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Another no-decision

Musgrove gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over six innings during Sunday's 7-3 win over Atlanta in 11 innings. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision. Atlanta tallied one run via a throwing error during the second inning, and the only...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Recalled prior to start

Diaz was recalled by the Angels as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics. Diaz is starting Saturday's matinee against Oakland, and he'll officially be designated as the 27th man for the twin bill. Although he's serving as an extra man Saturday, a strong performance should put him in the mix to serve as the Angels' sixth starter going forward. However, he faces strong competition for the rotation spot after Chase Silseth allowed a hit and two walks while striking out four in six scoreless frames against the Athletics on Friday.
ANAHEIM, CA

